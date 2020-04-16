Bullock says GOP lawmakers 'politicizing the pandemic'

Bullock's letter also pointed out that in declaring a state of emergency and issuing directives, he's complying with laws crafted by previous state Legislatures.

"It is the constitutional duty of the executive branch to respond to this crisis pursuant to the laws that you, the Legislature, passed," Bullock wrote.

Hertz acknowledged that with the Legislature not in session, its power to act is limited and it's highly unlikely lawmakers could call themselves back for a special session.

"Unfortunately for the last several decades, the legislative branch has given away its authority to manage in emergency situations," Hertz said. He predicted lawmakers would work in 2021 on "how do we roll back some of this responsibility we gave to the executive branch and how can we keep the legislative body engaged?"

Experience in legislative leadership has made him familiar with criticism, Hertz said, but he's still open to working with Bullock.

The governor also said he would hear suggestions and input, but not make decisions that could cause more people to get sick or die.

"We have worked together in the service of Montanans for close to eight years and as always, I welcome ideas that serve Montanans. But I will not act irresponsibly and put Montanans' lives and the recovery of our economy further at risk," Bullock wrote. "As much as any Montanan, I look forward to the day when we can move past the health and economic challenges facing our state and nation."

