Bullock ramps up food security; tells state to keep staying at home.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Friday reiterated to Montanans the need to follow a stay-at-home order that has shut down all but the most essential businesses and operations in the state, and announced enhanced food security measures.

"No Montanans should have to worry about putting food on the table for themselves and their families, especially during a global pandemic," Bullock said in a press call with reporters Friday.

The measures include doubling the supply of food commodities from the federal government that are provided at no cost to Montanans through food banks, by tribal partners, senior centers and other places.

Interviews to apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be waived and any benefits that were set to expire will be auto-renewed for another year as long as the state of emergency lasts.

About 100,000 families in Montana will not need to re-apply for benefits, Bullock said.

Bullock also requested additional SNAP benefits and 52,000 Montana families will get the maximum food assistance the next two months.