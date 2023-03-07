It was Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Commissioner Emily Dean who served as the first-ever speakers for a weekly series of community discussions known as “The Soapbox,” being held at a new bar operated by the former governor of Montana and his brother.

"I wanted to keep it grounded in Helena," former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock said at Monday's premiere event, before the series branches out into larger topics not always centered around politics or local issues.

Bullock said the speaker series is scheduled to occur every Monday night at 7 p.m. at The Brothers Tapworks at The Confluence, the bar he opened about a month ago with his brother, Bill, on the Last Chance Gulch Walking Mall.

For many, being on a "soapbox" is described as a self-appointed, spontaneous, or informal speaker using an improvised platform. The one at The Confluence was a little more structured.

Bullock, Collins and Dean sat at a table at the front of the taproom Monday night, with Bullock and eventually those in attendance asking questions of the city leaders.

Bullock said that informal style of back-and-forth with the speakers and the audience will be a staple of the series.

"In a time of incivility, we can still have civil conversations about things," he said. "I think this will be a lot of fun and a good way to engage the community in civil dialogue."

Continuing the early focus on his hometown, Bullock said the Helena and Capital High School head football coaches are slated to speak during the March 13 iteration.

"For one week a year, it's the biggest rivalry in Montana, and these are two coaches who really care about their kids," he said.

Though future speakers are still being lined up, Bullock said he wants to keep the format open to accommodate a variety of topics. He said he might like to invite a fishing guide or an ex-convict to tell their stories and talk about "things that aren't typically part of everyday conversation."

Monday's Soapbox drew only about two dozen people, but Bullock said he will enjoy "building it larger and larger over time."

Those in attendance Monday were given the opportunity to ask questions of Collins and Dean with only a couple of ground rules.

"You have to say your name. ... At the end of the day, this oughta be about community," Bullock told the audience. "Be decent. This is not a forum to embarrass."

The local politicians spoke about why they do the work of a public servant, interactions with the community and their personal lives.

Bullock asked them how they hope to be remembered in the years following their tenure in city government.

Collins said not long after he was elected to his first term as mayor, an elderly woman and fellow member of his church told him for 80 years she had never failed to cast a vote for a Republican politician until she voted for Collins.

He said the woman told him it was because of the promise he made to plow the streets.

"So I want to make sure people 20 years from now say Helena has the best plowed streets," Collins said, seemingly only half joking.

Bullock asked Dean about how her age factors into her leadership role.

"This last year, I joined the board of the (Montana) League (of Cities and Towns), and I was the youngest person there by probably 30 years, which is OK," Dean said. "I think there are multiple perspectives that need to be at the table."

A dollar from the sale of every pint during the events will be donated to a charity of the speaker's choice. Collins and Dean chose YWCA Helena.