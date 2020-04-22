Bullock: Montana bars, restaurants, retail businesses to reopen soon

"I recognize that there are some folks in our state that would love to keep everything shut down until there's a vaccine or until the virus goes away. But the 'why now' is because Montanans can take their own pride in what Montanans have as a community have done together," Bullock said, pointing out the state ranks near the bottom in cases per capita and hospitalizations per capita.

"That's the case because we acted both aggressively and we acted collectively, meaning that Montanans all across the state took this seriously. I know that Montanans are hurting. I do know that we do need to figure out ways to get to what a new normal might look like, and these are those measured steps to do so."

The statewide stay-at-home order lifts Sunday for individuals and Monday for nonessential businesses. Even with fewer restrictions, things will still look much different.

Churches and other places of worship can open Sunday with limited capacity. Gatherings of more than 10 should be avoided where social distancing measures cannot be followed.

The following day, Monday, retail businesses can open with reduced capacity and under measures to ensure physical distancing. For other businesses, employees who still can work from home should continue to do so. People who work on-site in any business should be screened for symptoms.