Bullock lays out some metrics for phased-in lifting of restrictions
Bullock lays out some metrics for phased-in lifting of restrictions

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said Friday that he would need to see two weeks of sustained reductions in daily COVID-19 case growth, as well as sufficient hospital capacity and testing abilities, before beginning a phased-in rollback of some of the restrictions the state is under, like a stay-at-home order.

Bullock said on a press call Friday that Adjutant General Matthew Quinn, who heads up his coronavirus task force, has started a process to plan for a gradual re-opening based on military strategic planning principles.

Montana's current stay-at-home order, as well as other directives such as the closure of public K-12 schools, are set to expire April 24.

Bullock said he'll need to evaluate progress made toward those metrics through next Friday, and that under a phased re-opening things will still look much different, including by following social distancing rules.

This story will be updated.

