Bullock, Daines fight to the finish line over pre-existing conditions

The public option is allowing some people to buy into Medicare or Medicaid instead of private insurance.

Bullock rejects Daines' characterization of what the public option means, and added that such an option should include higher reimbursements for Montana's rural hospitals.

"I think the senator has tried to say 'Bullock wants to rip away all employer-sponsored health care.' What I want to do is make it affordable and accessible," Bullock said. "I do think there is a bipartisan interest in doing that."

Reducing the price of prescription drugs is also a priority for Bullock, who said he wants to see the federal government be able to negotiate the price it pays for medications.

"It is insane to me that Costco can negotiate prescription drug prices, but it is illegal for the largest purchaser in the nation of prescription drugs, the federal government, to negotiate prices," Bullock said.

The governor points to his experience working with a Republican-majority Legislature to expand Medicaid in 2015 and reauthorize the program in 2019. The program covers roughly 85,000 Montanans and studies have shown brings nearly $600 million to the state annually and created between 5,900-7,500 jobs.