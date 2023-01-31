Bullock brothers' The Confluence taproom to open Wednesday on Last Chance Gulch

A name doesn’t easily come to mind when Steve Bullock is asked if there’s another former Montana governor who owns a bar.

“I may be the only one in Montana, maybe the only one in the country,” Bullock, a former two-term Democratic governor, said Tuesday.

The Brothers Tapworks at the Confluence taproom owned by Bullock and his brother Bill is set to open Wednesday, Feb. 1, on the walking mall at Last Chance Gulch.

The Confluence, at 40 S. Last Chance Gulch in the site of the former Pan Handler Plus building, will feature 40 handles of beer, wine, seltzer and cider. It will be home to a dram shop, a commercial establishment that sells alcoholic beverages.

The hours are 2-10 p.m. daily.

“It’s about time,” Bill Bullock said about the construction and the opening. “It’s been a long haul.”

The bar will feature some unique beers that patrons can’t find anywhere else, Bill Bullock said. That includes international beers such as Guinness and German and other English beers as well.

And, Steve Bullock, who served as Montana’s 24th governor from 2013-2021, said it will also feature local beers.

The name, The Confluence, connotes an area where not only rivers come together, but people and varying thoughts as well, the Bullocks, who both grew up in Helena, said. They added they want it to be a place for civil dialogue.

The main floor is 4,000 square feet and can seat 180. Large wood beams from the previous tenant span the room. The wood floor is original. The tables were recently made.

A stage will be set up inside not only for music, but one night a week will be known as “The Soapbox,” in which community conversation will be encouraged.

Steve Bullock said some former state employees, some of whom have retired, have said they want to work at the Confluence.

His goal is to make it a fun place for people to work.

State records show that Bill Bullock purchased an on-premises beer license from the state for $85,000. A building permit, estimating the project to cost $596,226 for the property, was filed in October by 3rd Term LLC, according to city records.

Steve Bullock, who ran for president in 2019, seemed to dust off some sidestepping political skills when asked about the total investment.

“What’s money when you have something you enjoy?” he grinned.