Bullock: Bars, restaurants, retail business to reopen soon

Montana will enter Phase 1 of a staggered reopening in the coming days, lifting some of the restrictions the state has been under for about a month, Gov. Steve Bullock said Wednesday.
The reopening comes after slower growth in new COVID-19 cases statewide. Montana reached 439 cases Wednesday, after two weeks of flattening the curve. Fourteen people have died statewide.
Nationwide and within the state, pressure to lift stay-at-home orders has built as economic pressures have mounted. More than 74,500 Montanans have filed for unemployment payments.
Bullock said last week that aggressive measures taken here early, including the stay-at-home order that went into place March 28 and before that the closing of bars and other businesses where people congregate, has put the state in a position where it can start to reopen before many others.
Even as things start to open, they will look a lot different.
The stay-at-home order lifts Sunday.
Under Phase 1, retail businesses can open April 24 with reduced capacity and under measures to ensure physical distancing.
Gyms, pools and hot tubs will remain closed. So will movie theaters, performance theaters, concert halls, bowling alleys, bingo halls and music halls.
Outdoor recreation can open if physical distancing is followed. That includes fishing access and parks. There may be some limited reopening of campgrounds, but it wouldn't be until the third and final phase that campgrounds and group-use facilities fully reopen.
Churches and other places of worship can open April 26 with limited capacity. Gatherings of more than 10 should be avoided where social distancing measures cannot be followed.
Bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries and casinos can open after May 4 if they adhere to strict physical distancing guidelines and under reduced capacity. Breweries have always had an 8 p.m. closing time, and now bars, restaurants and casinos must close by 11:30 p.m.
Operations need to have cleaning plans, and employees must be trained on how to properly sanitize things. Surfaces and items must be cleaned between customers.
Restaurant capacity must be limited to 50% of normal, and groups must be at least 6 feet away from each other. Self-service buffets are closed, as are drink refills and other self-service operations.
Starting May 7, schools will have the option to return to in-classroom teaching. Local districts can make their own choices, and many around the state have already said they don’t plan to bring students back this year.
If schools reopen, guidance from the governor’s office suggests a mix of in-person and remote learning, as well as graduations that meet social distancing requirements.
Places like salons and tattoo parlors may open, but customers must be screened for symptoms. People need to wear face masks when possible and stations must be 6 feet apart.
In the first phase, all vulnerable people should continue to stay at home. That includes those over the age of 65 or anyone with underlying health conditions.
Anyone in public should maximize their physical distance from others, and gatherings of groups of more than 10 are discouraged if there’s not space to maintain social distancing.
All nonessential travel should still be minimized and a 14-day quarantine for those traveling to the state remains in place.
Employers should still encourage telework whenever possible, and when that’s not feasible look at staggering the shifts of workers or other measures to follow social distancing guidelines. Businesses also need to conduct health assessments at the beginning of each employee's shift.
Common areas where employees congregate should be closed. Nonessential travel should be minimized and special accommodations need to be made for vulnerable populations or those who have household members who are vulnerable.
Senior and assisted living facilities must still prohibit visitors, and staff should be screened there daily. Child care facilities can keep operating.
Organized activities for kids can operate if they can follow social distancing guidelines, but gatherings of 10 or more when social distancing cannot be followed are to be avoided.
In all phases, people should continue to frequently wash hands, avoid touching their face, disinfect frequently used items and are strongly encouraged to wear non-medical-grade face coverings in public, especially in places like grocery stores, pharmacies and on public transportation.
People who feel sick need to stay home and contact a medical provider for advice.
Employers need to make sure their workers can follow social distancing, and must provide protective equipment when needed. They should also develop policies to conduct temperature checks or screen employees and collaborate with public health officials on testing, isolating and tracing contacts of any known cases.
Under the second phase, the size of gatherings can grow to 50, and gyms, pools and hot tubs can open, though vulnerable populations still need to stay home. Other businesses that were already open can increase their capacity of individuals allowed in a shared space.
In the third phase, there will be no limits on the size of groups that can gather, and vulnerable populations can resume public interactions but still need to take precautions.
Counties can also enact their own restrictions that go beyond the state's orders.
