Bullock: Bars, restaurants, retail business to reopen soon

Outdoor recreation can open if physical distancing is followed. That includes fishing access and parks. There may be some limited reopening of campgrounds, but it wouldn't be until the third and final phase that campgrounds and group-use facilities fully reopen.

Churches and other places of worship can open April 26 with limited capacity. Gatherings of more than 10 should be avoided where social distancing measures cannot be followed.

Bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries and casinos can open after May 4 if they adhere to strict physical distancing guidelines and under reduced capacity. Breweries have always had an 8 p.m. closing time, and now bars, restaurants and casinos must close by 11:30 p.m.

Operations need to have cleaning plans, and employees must be trained on how to properly sanitize things. Surfaces and items must be cleaned between customers.

Restaurant capacity must be limited to 50% of normal, and groups must be at least 6 feet away from each other. Self-service buffets are closed, as are drink refills and other self-service operations.

Starting May 7, schools will have the option to return to in-classroom teaching. Local districts can make their own choices, and many around the state have already said they don’t plan to bring students back this year.