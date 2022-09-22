Building sustainability and community: Helena climbers make improvements at Winter Wall

A group of local rock climbers spent the weekend improving a favorite Helena-area climbing spot in an effort to make use of the site more sustainable as the sport's popularity grows.

Helena Climber's Coalition with some assistance from Access Fund, a nationwide nonprofit advocating for access for climbers, built a retaining wall along the base of Winter Wall, a massive limestone face tucked into Hellgate Gulch on the far side of Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

An adjustment to the motorized trail recently caused the loose earth at the base of Winter Wall to slough away, making it difficult to hike along the rock face.

The coalition was formed in 2017, and Chairman Brad Maddock said this project is its biggest.

Access Fund, based in Boulder, Colorado, administers an annual climbing conservation grant program. Only 10 projects across the country were selected to receive a grant. Winter Wall was one of those projects.

"It is a really big deal," Maddock said.

Access Fund spokesman Garrett Garner-Wells said as the sport becomes increasingly popular, it also becomes more important to advocate for it.

"We want to show people that climbing is a legitimate use of public lands," Garner-Wells said.

The wall boasts about 35 separate routes across its face that vary in difficulty. The wall is also south facing and can be climbed on sunny winter days, hence the name.

"It's one of the most consolidated areas for climbing in Helena and the surrounding area," Maddock said.

About 30 volunteers showed up to help out during the three-day project. In addition to providing financial assistance, Access Fund also sent its two-man special projects conservation team.

Kyle Leihsing, half of that team, said he and his partner travel about 20,000 miles over the course of 10 months every year assisting with projects across the country.

Leihsing said the focus on such projects not only benefits the local user groups but also the management agencies like the U.S. Forest Service.

"If we can come in and make these places sustainable, we're taking hours off the Forest Service's docket," he said.

The wooden retaining wall the crew installed will prevent the new catwalk-like trail from eroding.

Kristen Drumheller and her husband, Bill Dockins, made the trip from Bozeman to participate in the project.

The couple has close ties to Winter Wall. They installed some of the first routes in the wall in 1986.

"It's just a striking place," Drumheller said when asked what initially drew them to Winter Wall. "It's a pretty amazing feeling to be down at the bottom of the wall, looking upward."

For the uninitiated, rock climbing comes in a variety of flavors. The type found at Winter Wall is known as sport climbing, where the climbers rely on already installed fixed bolts in the rock face to clip their ropes into.

In 1986, there were no bolts previously sunk into the limestone. Drumheller, Dockins and their friends had to put the bolts in themselves. This is known as traditional climbing and is more dangerous.

"It's a lot of work, but it's incredibly exciting," Drumheller said. "There is very much a sense of adventure."

From the trail, Winter Wall looks fairly sheer and not exactly conducive to climbing, but Drumheller said rain water trickling down the face of the wall for millions of years has eroded small pockets big enough for "a finger or two."

"So a lot of these lines look impossible until you get up there and it all opens up to you," she said.

She said it was nice to visit Hellgate Gulch again.

"We've been coming here for so many years. It feels so familiar," she said. "We used to spend days and days here. A lot of these climbs feel like old friends."

In addition to catching up with old friends, Maddock said projects like this and other coalition-sponsored events have a secondary goal of bolstering the community.

"We want to help people meet other climbers and build our climbing community," he said.

Hazel Puchalsky is one of those new faces. Puchalsky said she moved to Helena from Philadelphia.

Though she only got to town on Sept. 11, she said she wanted to meet people as quickly as she could. Having recently gotten into the sport, she also knew she wanted to try her hand at outdoor climbing once in Montana.

She found Helena Climber's Coalition on social media and said it felt like a good fit.

"I met a lot of people. Everyone is so welcoming. It's been great," Puchalsky said.

After spending more days volunteering at the wall than actually climbing it, Puchalsky said she was looking forward to giving it a go.

Though the Helena climbing community may be relatively small for the moment, the fact that 30 individuals volunteered their time speaks to the character of climbers, according to Leihsing.

"Climbers mobilize," he said. "There aren't too many user groups who do that."