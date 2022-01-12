'Building a beloved community' event honoring MLK is Thursday in Helena

AmeriCorps Seniors and Rocky Mountain Development Council will be having a “Building the beloved community” open house in Helena on Thursday, where they will host the Magpie Singers and the Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team.

The public may attend and refreshments will be served. The event, part of an observance honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., will be at 4 p.m. at 200 S. Cruse Ave. The federal holiday honoring King is Monday.

This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, AmeriCorps members across Montana will put American principles of citizenship and service into action on the National Day of Service in honor of King’s legacy.

Montana Campus Compact will continue the tradition of leading Read for Peace for the Day of Service. Throughout this week and next, Montana Campus Compact AmeriCorps members will join classrooms across Montana to read books and guide students in reflections on peace and justice.

A virtual option for Montanans includes posting a favorite quote by King and explaining why it inspires you, with the hashtags #MLKDay and #MLKinspiresMT.

People are encouraged to donate clothing, books and toiletries to local shelters, clean up a community park or local trail, write thank you cards for local frontline workers at hospitals and grocery stores, or even shovel a neighbor’s driveway.

For more information, visit mlkday.gov.

