Builders group gets new leader, bureau meets

American Farm Bureau sets goals

Farmer and rancher delegates to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 102nd annual convention adopted policies to guide the organization in 2021.

Key topics ranged from farm diversity to farm labor and dairy policy to livestock marketing. For the first time in AFBF history, delegates met and voted virtually due to COVID-19.

Four Montana Farm Bureau policies made it to the national level with two policies being heard on the delegate floor and passing with slight revisions. One MFBF policy under Climate Change noted that when sources of greenhouse gasses are being evaluated, wildfires should be considered and compared as a source of greenhouse gas emissions as a means of supporting timber harvest and fuels reduction. The second policy, under Natural Resources, said Farm Bureau opposes the alteration of river flows by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the sole purpose of benefiting a wildlife species or recreational use.