The Montana Highway Patrol is joining with Montana Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants statewide to raise funds to help support Trooper Lewis Johnson’s recovery.

On Wednesday, Montana Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants will donate 20% of sales from all guests who display the flier which can be found online at https://bit.ly/3nWkxdD.

Johnson suffered life-threaten injuries in February while law enforcement was apprehending a fleeing suspect near Eureka. He is recovering at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado, doing daily physical and occupational therapy.

"Buffalo Wild Wings is committed to giving back to the local communities we serve, and we are excited to support Trooper Lewis Johnson and his family," David Moorhead, director of marketing at Anderson Management Group, said.

Montana Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants are in Helena, Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula.