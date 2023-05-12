It was all smiles on the Helena College Donaldson Campus Friday as about 40 Bryant Elementary fifth-graders received their honorary degrees.

The children spent the past school year shadowing their college student counterparts, attending lectures and exploring the school's many offerings, from dissecting cow eyeballs in the biology department to learning about wilderness safety in the nursing department.

"I've been trying to tell my mom I don't need to go to college again," 11-year-old Bryant student Eli Hawkins said jokingly.

Hawkins said the past year he wanted to have fun with the program, a fact reinforced by his graduation attire, bright pink, flamingo-adorned shorts paired with a black suit jacket.

When asked if he discovered a new potential career path that excited him, Hawkins said "at the airport campus, I found out you can learn how to build airplanes."

His father, Zach Hawkins, said with the "shifting paradigm" around secondary education and a greater recognition of the value of trade schools, he is happy Eli could see the different avenues available to him.

Zach said he spent years working with a different but similar program that focused on middle school students, but that reaching kids earlier is even better.

"Fifth grade is a pivotal moment in kids' lives as they transition to middle school," Helena College's Executive Director of General Education and Transfer Robyn Kiesling said. "The goal is to expose these fifth-graders to a bunch of different things. It's meant to be fun, but also show them the many job opportunities out there."

In addition to the plurality of career paths and almost more importantly, Bryant Elementary fifth grade science and math teacher Jamie Voigt said the program gives the students a clear view of what that future step in life looks like, puts it right in front of them and shows them secondary education is not as insurmountable as it may seem.

"Just to see what a college classroom looks like, to sit in the classroom, to hear an actual lecture, it's an extraordinary opportunity for these children," Voigt said.

The honorary college students are expected to maintain good grades and behavior throughout the year to participate in the program, including no more than five missing or incomplete assignments.

"This is one of my favorite things we do on campus," Helena College Dean and CEO Sandy Bauman said ahead of the ceremony. "We're really showing them the sky's the limit."

Bauman said she checks in with the Bryant faculty and administration throughout the program.

"The teachers have told me they're hearing kids talking about going to college more than ever," she said.

This is the second year of the program, and Kiesling said it was born out of a desire to "embrace" the college's community partners.

"With Bryant right across the street, they felt like a natural partner," she said.

She said she hopes the program can give the kids the confidence to take on their next chapter, middle school.

"If you can be a Helena College student, you can be a Helena Middle School student. I promise. It'll be great," Kiesling told the honorary graduates.