Broadwater Lion's Club's Perch Derby returns to Canyon Ferry Lake

The Broadwater Lions Club's annual Perch Derby on Canyon Ferry Lake returned recently after a several-year hiatus with a slightly smaller number of participants, but just as much enthusiasm, organizers said.

The event was Jan. 29-30 at the Silos Recreation Area north of Townsend. The largest perch/walleye derby for the adult and child divisions was held Jan. 29 and the three-person team event was held Jan. 30.

There were 321 adults and 50 children who went fishing Jan. 29 and 67 teams consisting of 201 people that took to the ice Jan. 30, said Kim Kandelik, co-chair of the event.

She said attendance at the derby has been bigger in the past, but the event was canceled for several years due to concerns about the ice.

Kandelik said the fish seemed larger this year.

“We were surprised as to how big the perch were,” Kandelik said. “There were not as many caught but the size is pretty nice. A lot of them are over a pound.”

The first place weight for the team event was 9.57 pounds. That went to Alex Kimmel, Chris Kimmel and Tyler Bunkers. Their city of residence was not immediately known.

The second place team consisted of residents from Helena, Great Falls and Cascade, Kandelik said. That was Mike Niles, Trevor Niles and Eric Mondragon.

The third place team consisted of Jim Traband, Tim Denton and Brandon Henke of Townsend.

The first place winner in the child’s category was Mackenzi South, whose perch weighed 1.19 pounds. Luke Flack won second with 1.12 pounds and Patrick Deschene and Grayson Hoppe tied for third with 1.05 pounds.

In the adult category, two women took the top two spots, Kandelik said.

Brandi Mott was first with a 1.35 pound perch; Brenda Poirier was second with 1.30 and Clay Ackerman was third with 1.28.

Kandelik said there were plans to have the event next year and said she was heartened by this year’s turnout.

“This was great to do it again and have this many teams show up,” she said. “I am telling you, there were a lot of teams on that ice.”

There are more competitions at Canyon Ferry this winter. The second annual Montana Ducks Unlimited Ice Fishing Tournament will be held Feb. 19 on Canyon Ferry Reservoir and more than $13,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded.

Big-ticket prizes include Charles Daly O/U 20 Gauge Shotguns, Kenetrek boots, Vortex Viper 10X42 Binoculars, an Otter Vortex Lodge Fish House, Sitka Mountain 2700 Backpacks, Aqua View 715C Cameras, Camp Chef Pellet Smokers and $250 Kenyon Noble Gift Cards. The Big Fish prize is $2,500 and the fisherman with the largest walleye and perch will each get $1,000.

The entry fee is $40 per person until Feb. 18 and $50 on the day of the event. There is a Youth Only division (age 17 and under) for $30 per person until Feb. 18 and $40 on the day of the event.

Official tournament rules and registration can be found at www.ducksonice.org . Proceeds will help support Ducks Unlimited’s conservation efforts in Montana.

The Bureau of Reclamation built the 35,181-acre reservoir on the Missouri River in 1953 as a unit of its Pick-Sloan Missouri River.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

