Broadwater County woman honored for military service

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines honored Maj. Daniela Ragen, U.S. Army National Guard, of Broadwater County, for her service to the state and nation.

Daines, R-Mont., made the presentation Friday prior to the 100th anniversary celebration of the Fort Harrison Veterans Hospital.

Ragen had known since she was a child she wanted to be a soldier. She enlisted in the Army, but faced a language barrier. She studied tirelessly to pass her English exams with high scores – so high she was accused of cheating and was forced to retake the exam, Daines said.

“That didn’t deter her,” he said in his Nov. 17 tribute entered into the Congressional Record. “She retook the exam and passed again with flying colors.”

He said Ragen joined the Arizona National Guard where she continued her career as an analyst in the Joint Counter Narcotics Task Force. She then enrolled in the 15-month officer candidate school where she was one of six participants who graduated from a starting class of 21 students.

Ragen served as a coordinator for the Montana National Guard Counterdrug Program. She was selected by her colleagues to serve as the Chair for Northwest Region Advisory Committee for the National Counterdrug Program.

She and husband Lt. Col. Chase Ragen, a long-serving officer in the Montana National Guard, have five children, one of whom is serving in the Guard.

“Maj. Ragen truly embodies the values of a soldier and the spirit of a Montanan,” Daines said.

Daines surprised Ragen with Friday’s presentation.

She said she was “speechless.”

