Broadwater County orders closure of many bars, restaurants and churches

The Broadwater County Board of Health has ordered the closure of many bars, restaurants, casinos and churches in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The order, which was scheduled to take effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday, exempts establishments that provide drive-thru, delivery or pickup services. Childcare facilities are also exempt.
The closures will remain in effect for 15 days, at which point Broadwater County health officials will reassess the situation.
Health officials and county commissioners said during a Wednesday meeting, which was attended by about 60 people, that federal and state guidelines and recommendations are broad. They said Wednesday's meeting gave them the opportunity to hear from the community on how best to implement Broadwater County-specific guidelines.
"We do not want to stifle our businesses, and it's vital that our local businesses are able to continue providing food to the community," Broadwater Sanitarian Shawn Rowland said during the meeting. "This is a dynamic situation. We could be back here tomorrow with a whole new set of guidelines, but we have to start somewhere."
There was some discussion about churches being allowed to remain open, but the order was eventually amended to include them.
"It's sad, but I think there are other ways for people to practice their faith for a couple of weeks," County Public Health Nurse Teresa Monson said.
County Commissioner Darrel Folkvord, who sits on the county's health board, said the decision was not an easy one.
"This is a tough decision and one not made lightly," Folkvord said. "We understand the impact to local business, but we have to look out for the public's safety."
Broadwater Health Center Patient Care Technician Elliot Cole said containment efforts should be an urgent priority and that with current resources, particularly ventilators, "one or two" patients can receive great care. But if the number of infected county residents spikes, the local facilities will quickly have difficulties keeping up.
Broadwater County joins a growing list of Montana jurisdictions that have ordered the temporary closure of dine-in food and beverage establishments, including Lewis and Clark, Butte-Silver Bow, Yellowstone, Missoula and Gallatin counties.
"If Townsend doesn't follow through with this, we're dropping the ball," Monson said. "We're a little bit behind the ball to begin with."
Monson said the one confirmed case in the county, a man in his 50s, and two county residents currently "under investigation" are quarantined and being checked on daily.
Monson also said Broadwater County has only six COVID-19 test kits at its disposal and about "five or six" have already been tested to date.
The state has opened a phone line at 1-888-333-0461 for people with questions or concerns about the virus in Montana. There's also an email address, covid19info@mt.gov, and website at covid19.mt.gov.