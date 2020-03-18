Broadwater County orders closure of many bars, restaurants and churches

The Broadwater County Board of Health has ordered the closure of many bars, restaurants, casinos and churches in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order, which was scheduled to take effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday, exempts establishments that provide drive-thru, delivery or pickup services. Childcare facilities are also exempt.

The closures will remain in effect for 15 days, at which point Broadwater County health officials will reassess the situation.

Health officials and county commissioners said during a Wednesday meeting, which was attended by about 60 people, that federal and state guidelines and recommendations are broad. They said Wednesday's meeting gave them the opportunity to hear from the community on how best to implement Broadwater County-specific guidelines.

"We do not want to stifle our businesses, and it's vital that our local businesses are able to continue providing food to the community," Broadwater Sanitarian Shawn Rowland said during the meeting. "This is a dynamic situation. We could be back here tomorrow with a whole new set of guidelines, but we have to start somewhere."

There was some discussion about churches being allowed to remain open, but the order was eventually amended to include them.