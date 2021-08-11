Broadwater County lifts evacuation order for Woods Creek fire

The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office lifted a mandatory evacuation order in connection with the Woods Creek fire, officials said Wednesday, adding that some areas remain on high alert.
He urged people to remain aware, but said “I feel it is a safe time for the residents to return home and get back to their lives.”
The lightning-caused fire was detected July 10 near Boulder Lakes in the Big Belt Mountains 16 miles northeast of Townsend. It grew from 45,590 acres on Tuesday to 46,691 acres early Wednesday and is 3% contained.
The fire has moved onto private land. Fire behavior was minimal with creeping and smoldering in heavy fuels that were sheltered from the rain, officials said. A green pocket of vegetation in the interior of the fire burned Tuesday. At the southeastern edge of the fire, crews constructed line south to Windy Ridge.
Gov. Greg Gianforte's office said Tuesday there are 24 large fire incidents in Montana and the Northern Rockies region is the No. 3 priority region in the nation.
There have been over 1,930 fire starts in Montana burning around 624,000 acres since Jan. 1. There have been more than 140,000 acres burned since Aug. 3 due to new fire starts and growth of existing fires. Since, Aug. 3, there have been 129 new fire starts.
Officials estimate nearly 48 residences have been lost this year to date and about 260 people are now displaced from their homes due to evacuation orders, down from over 600 last week. The largest fire in Montana is the Richard Spring fire, at 62,954 acres and 0% containment. The top priority fire in Montana is the Harris Mountain fire, at 31,591 acres and 43% containment.
Montana entered the fiscal year with the Fire Suppression Fund at its statutory maximum of roughly $105 million. Officials estimate that nearly $28.6 million from the fund has been spent fighting fire since the start of the state’s current fiscal year.
In terms of other area fires, the Harris Mountain fire 10 miles southeast of Cascade held steady at 31,591 acres and containment increased from 46% from the day before to 51%, officials said.
“Additional crews and favorable weather the past few days aided in progress towards containment on the southern portion of the fire as well as the portion southeast of Cox Creek,” fire officials said in their early Wednesday update.
They said they will have their “final” community meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, at Wedsworth Hall, 13 Front St. S., Cascade.
The fire was caused by lightning on July 23.
Fire activity was expected to remain low Wednesday with continued smoldering in concentrations of heavy fuels and occasional interior smokes as fuels begin to dry out, officials said.
Firefighters will continue to work along the fire’s edge in the south and southwest portions of the fire where accessible by foot.
Rain kept fire behavior to a minimum for the Balsinger and Ellis fires.
The Balsinger fire, about five miles west of Neihart, was at 8,614 acres and the Ellis fire is at 1,220. They are being managed as the Divide Complex fire. Areas of heat, such as those south of Thunder Mountain, may return as fuels dry. Crews were in mop up Wednesday in that area. Both fires started July 8. The Balsinger fire was caused by lightning and the cause of the Ellis fire is under investigation.