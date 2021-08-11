Broadwater County lifts evacuation order for Woods Creek fire

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, landowners and residents of Upper Duck Creek Road, Upper Gurnett Creek Road, Upper Confederate Road, Ambush Drive, Battle Drive and everything from Upper Gurnett to White’s Gulch east and west of Highway 284 could return to their homes, Sheriff Wynn M. Meehan said.

“With the rain on Sunday, the cooler temperatures, higher humidity and lots of discussion with the Southern Area Red Team personnel we feel the threat to lives and property with that area of the Wood’s Creek Fire is minimal...” Meehan stated.