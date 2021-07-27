Broadwater County issues pre-evacuation warning for Woods Creek fire

Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn M. Meehan on Tuesday issued a pre-evacuation warning for some areas near the Woods Creek fire.
The fire was reported at 3,700 acres on Tuesday and had 30 personnel assigned.
He said residents of Upper Duck Creek Road, Upper Gurnett Creek Road and Dry Gulch Road “need to take measures to prepare for a possible mandatory evacuation.”
Meehan said that from discussions with the U.S. Forest Service and from reviewing weather/fire reports, it was believed winds would continue to shift from the west to the northeast.
“With this change, there is a possibility for the fire to crest the ridgeline and come down into the Duck Creek drainage, towards the upper Gurnett Creek and Dry Gulch road area,” he wrote in the warning.
The warning is to provide people time to gather livestock, clear the area around homes that could be in danger and “secure personal effects that folks cannot replace.” Law enforcement officers will be going door to door to speak with residents, Meehan said.
“The forest is currently closed to all traffic and activities,” he said.
He asks people to avoid Confederate Gulch, Upper Duck Creek, Upper Gurnett Creek and Upper Dry Gulch.
The fire was caused by lightning July 10 and was moving west of the Boulder Basin and burning mainly on the ridge tops, U.S. Forest Service officials said Monday. On Sunday, the fire switched directions, heading east with heavy fuels in continuous subalpine fir and moving about 3 miles in two hours.
It was listed as 0% contained Monday. No containment number was available Tuesday.
In other area blazes, the Harris Mountain Fire 7 miles south of Cascade grew to 19,130 acres, officials said Tuesday. On Monday, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents on Sheep Creek Lane, Sheep Creek Road and Austin Lane. Residents on Novak Creek Lane were issued a pre-evacuation warning.
The fire started on July 23. The lightning-caused fire grew quickly, burning over 3,000 acres within the first burn period. The fire is in difficult and rugged terrain with fuels and topography driving fire activity. Location along with limited resources creates challenges for immediate suppression, fire officials said. There were 209 firefighting personnel assigned. No containment estimate was provided.
The American Red Cross set up a shelter in Cascade, however, an official said Tuesday afternoon that none of the evacuated residents were using it. But he said they stood ready to provide assistance should anyone need it.
Also on Tuesday, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials said the lower end of Holter Reservoir might be closed this week to allow firefighting resources access to the water and to support efforts on the Harris Mountain fire.
The lightning-caused Balsinger fire, started July 8 and burning 7 miles west of Neihart, grew to 6,722 acres Tuesday. There are 165 personnel assigned and it is being managed as part of the Divide Complex with the Ellis fire. It is one of several wildfires burning on the White Sulphur Springs Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest. There was no containment estimate posted.
The Ellis fire 20 miles northwest of White Sulphur Springs was listed at 1,277 acres and 70% contained. Its cause is under investigation. There were 165 people assigned to the blaze.
The governor’s office said that as of Monday, there were 19 large fire incidents in Montana.
The state remains in Preparedness Level 5, and the Northern Rockies region is the No. 1 priority region in the nation, Gov. Greg Gianforte's staff said.
Since Jan. 1, there have been over 1,600 fire starts in Montana burning around 220,000 acres, with over 600 starts this month.
The largest fire in Montana is the Robertson Draw fire, at 89% containment. The top priority fire in Montana is the Divide Complex fire, at 15% containment.
Montana entered the fiscal year with the Fire Suppression Fund at its statutory maximum of roughly $105 million. Officials estimate that nearly $13 million from the fund have been spent fighting fire since the start of the state’s current fiscal year.
