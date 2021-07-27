Broadwater County issues pre-evacuation warning for Woods Creek fire

Also on Tuesday, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials said the lower end of Holter Reservoir might be closed this week to allow firefighting resources access to the water and to support efforts on the Harris Mountain fire.

The lightning-caused Balsinger fire, started July 8 and burning 7 miles west of Neihart, grew to 6,722 acres Tuesday. There are 165 personnel assigned and it is being managed as part of the Divide Complex with the Ellis fire. It is one of several wildfires burning on the White Sulphur Springs Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest. There was no containment estimate posted.

The Ellis fire 20 miles northwest of White Sulphur Springs was listed at 1,277 acres and 70% contained. Its cause is under investigation. There were 165 people assigned to the blaze.

The governor’s office said that as of Monday, there were 19 large fire incidents in Montana.

The state remains in Preparedness Level 5, and the Northern Rockies region is the No. 1 priority region in the nation, Gov. Greg Gianforte's staff said.

Since Jan. 1, there have been over 1,600 fire starts in Montana burning around 220,000 acres, with over 600 starts this month.