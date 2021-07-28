Broadwater County issues mandatory evacuation order for Woods Creek fire

The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order Wednesday regarding the Woods Creek fire, saying that residents of Upper Duck Creek Road, Upper Gurnett Creek Road and Dry Gulch Road need to leave their properties.

The fire burned over the western ridgeline into the Clear Creek drainage and burned over the ridge into Duck Creek Gulch, as well into the Gurnett Creek area and eastern area of Dry Gulch.

The Woods Creek fire was started by lightning on July 10 near the Boulder Lakes in the Big Belt Mountains. It has burned nearly 7,000 acres, U.S. Forest Service officials said early Wednesday. It was listed as 0% contained and 30 personnel were assigned.

"The fire has become an immediate threat to the land and properties in this area. The winds are staying consistent and the temperatures are staying at increased level with a lot of fire activity being forecasted today," Sheriff Wynn M. Meehan wrote.

"This is a mandatory evacuation order, however I cannot order you to evacuate your property," he said. "However, understand once the order to evacuate has been issued and you refuse to leave, we will not put first responders in danger to come back to you."