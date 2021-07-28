Broadwater County issues mandatory evacuation order for Woods Creek fire

The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order Wednesday regarding the Woods Creek fire, saying that residents of Upper Duck Creek Road, Upper Gurnett Creek Road and Dry Gulch Road need to leave their properties.
The fire burned over the western ridgeline into the Clear Creek drainage and burned over the ridge into Duck Creek Gulch, as well into the Gurnett Creek area and eastern area of Dry Gulch.
The Woods Creek fire was started by lightning on July 10 near the Boulder Lakes in the Big Belt Mountains. It has burned nearly 7,000 acres, U.S. Forest Service officials said early Wednesday. It was listed as 0% contained and 30 personnel were assigned.
"The fire has become an immediate threat to the land and properties in this area. The winds are staying consistent and the temperatures are staying at increased level with a lot of fire activity being forecasted today," Sheriff Wynn M. Meehan wrote.
"This is a mandatory evacuation order, however I cannot order you to evacuate your property," he said. "However, understand once the order to evacuate has been issued and you refuse to leave, we will not put first responders in danger to come back to you."
Meehan had earlier posted a pre-evacuation warning for the east side of Highway 284 from Duck Creek Road to Gravely Lane, Ambush Drive, Battle Drive and Upper Confederate Road. Residents need to prepare for a possible mandatory evacuation.
Meehan said the fire has the potential to keep moving in a north/northwest direction and is causing concern for the above-mentioned areas. He said the fire is closed to all traffic, except for residents and firefighting personnel.
Officials said pre-evacuations remain in effect for Camas Creek Road, northwest of White Sulphur Springs. Evacuations were issued for Forest Service recreation sites: Thompson Guard Station, Gypsy Lake Campground and Atlanta Creek Road. Those working on the fire include the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, and Meagher and Broadwater counties.
Community meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the White Sulphur Springs High School football field and at 8 p.m. at the community building at the fairgrounds in Townsend to discuss the fire.
This event will also be streamed via Facebook Live on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Facebook page.
People also can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.
Elsewhere, nearly 60 residences have been affected by the evacuation orders and notifications for the Harris Mountain fire since it started Friday, officials said Wednesday.
The lightning-caused fire 10 miles southeast of Cascade has burned nearly 19,103 acres. Containment was listed at 0%.
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office on Monday issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents south of mile marker 7 on Adel Road, Cannon Lake Lane, Sheep Creek Road and Sheep Creek Lane and Austin Lane. A pre-evacuation notice was issued for Novak Creek Lane.
Officials said the fire had significantly less growth Tuesday. While the inversion helped lessen fire spread, no air tankers delivering retardant were utilized due to poor visibility. However, helicopters did support firefighter efforts with water bucket drops.
Firefighters made good progress completing the fireline on the northern edge of the fire, connecting dozer and retardant lines implemented over the past few days. Crews worked to secure areas near structures in the south part of Sheep Creek, installing sprinklers and improving dozer line.
Portions of the fire were staffed with crews late into the evening and early morning to provide extended coverage for point source protection near structures.
Elsewhere in northcentral Montana, the Balsinger fire near Neihart was listed at 8,185 acres on Wednesday and 0% contained. The Ellis fire northwest of White Sulphur Springs was listed at 1,277 acres and 70% contained and officials said firefighters will continue to mop up hot spots and improve containment lines.
Both fires started July 8 and they are being combined into an effort called the Divide Complex fire. Balsinger was started by lightning and the cause of the Ellis fire is under investigation.
“Protecting the communities of Belt Park, Deer Creek Estates, Monarch, Neihart and the Highway 89 corridor remains the priority,” the U.S. Forest Service wrote about the Balsinger fire.
The governor’s office said that as of Monday, there were 19 large fire incidents in Montana. Since Jan. 1, there have been over 1,600 fire starts in Montana burning around 220,000 acres, with over 600 starts this month.
The largest fire in Montana is the Robertson Draw fire, at 89% containment. The top priority fire in Montana is the Divide Complex fire, at 15% containment.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.