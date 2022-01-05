 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broadwater County fills clerk and treasurer posts

angietwo.jpg

Melissa Franks, left, and Angela Paulsen

 Provided photo

Angie Paulsen was recently sworn in as Broadwater County clerk and recorder/election administrator and Melissa Franks was sworn in as treasurer/county superintendent of schools.

angela.jpg

Angela Paulsen

Paulsen recently served as executive staff for Montana’s secretary of state and Franks was the Broadwater County chief deputy treasurer. Paulsen said she was honored to serve in this capacity.

“I have tremendous respect for my predecessor, Doug Ellis, and I am dedicated to protecting the integrity of Broadwater County’s elections,” she said in an email.

Ellis retired from serving as county clerk and recorder, treasurer, county superintendent of schools and elections administrator. County commissioners divided up the offices and appointed Paulsen and Franks to replace him.

They assumed their respective positions on Jan. 3.

melissa.jpg

Melissa Franks

Franks said she was looking forward to her new role and she said she was grateful for Ellis’ mentorship.

“He will be missed," Franks said.

The Honorable Kirk Flynn, justice of the peace, administered the oaths of office. 

Paulsen said she will run for the elected position of clerk and recorder/elections administrator this year and Franks will run for treasurer/county superintendent of schools.

