Broadwater County expands evacuation order

The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office is expanding a mandatory evacuation order for the Woods Creek fire.

As of 7:37 p.m. Friday, the order includes everything east of Highway 284 from Gravely Lane to the Dry Gulch area. Highway 284 from mile marker 26 to south of Duck Creek Road is closed.

Evacuations remain in place for residents of Upper Duck Creek Road, Upper Gurnett Creek Road and Dry Gulch Road. The Ray Creek area should be on high alert, the sheriff's office announced on Facebook Friday evening.

"This fire has been moving quickly," the post says. "Please be safe everyone, we are trying to make calls to all residents up there and have law enforcement making contact as well. And our local Fire Departments are in the area for structure protection."

The Woods Creek fire was started by lightning on July 10 near the Boulder Lakes in the Big Belt Mountains. It has burned about 12,000 acres and was listed as 0% contained Friday.

