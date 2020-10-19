Broadwater County closes admin building due to potential virus outbreak

The Broadwater County Courthouse and administration building in Townsend closed to the public Monday morning due to a potential COVID-19 outbreak, though some services will remain available by appointment.

"Unfortunately we in the county government are not exempt from the COVID-19 crisis here in the US and in Montana," Sheriff Wynn Meehan posted on Facebook. "There was a positive case in the county courthouse/ LE center complex and things are going to change up on how things are done for business."

County Commissioner Laura Obert said about a dozen of the roughly 50 people who work in the building at 515 Broadway St. are being isolated and tested for the virus, including the county attorney, two of the three county commissioners, law enforcement leaders and the entire staff of the clerk and recorder’s office, which handles elections.

“The courthouse is going to be locked but anyone can call or email any department and they can go to those offices as they need to,” Obert said. "What we don’t have is people coming to the courthouse and meandering around.”