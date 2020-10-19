Broadwater County closes admin building due to potential virus outbreak

The Broadwater County Courthouse and administration building in Townsend closed to the public Monday morning due to a potential COVID-19 outbreak, though some services will remain available by appointment.
"Unfortunately we in the county government are not exempt from the COVID-19 crisis here in the US and in Montana," Sheriff Wynn Meehan posted on Facebook. "There was a positive case in the county courthouse/ LE center complex and things are going to change up on how things are done for business."
County Commissioner Laura Obert said about a dozen of the roughly 50 people who work in the building at 515 Broadway St. are being isolated and tested for the virus, including the county attorney, two of the three county commissioners, law enforcement leaders and the entire staff of the clerk and recorder’s office, which handles elections.
“The courthouse is going to be locked but anyone can call or email any department and they can go to those offices as they need to,” Obert said. "What we don’t have is people coming to the courthouse and meandering around.”
Obert said many county employees are continuing to work remotely, but citizens who need to come into the office to register to vote, pay taxes or register a vehicle will need to wait until any employees who test negative for the virus can return to the building.
“Give us until the end of the week to make sure some tests come back negative,” she said. "The clerk and recorder’s office plans to keep socially distant but take care of essential business.”
While in-person voting is also underway, she said, “that also will have to wait probably a day or two until we get somebody back who’s negative, because we don’t want anyone to come into a contaminated office.”
Although Broadwater County did not opt for an all-mail election, absentee ballots have been mailed to Broadwater County voters who requested them. Obert said anyone who wants to drop off absentee ballots at the administration building should just knock on the door, and two certified election judges are available to accept them.
“They are in the courthouse as we speak,” she said Monday afternoon.
Everyone in the building must wear a mask.
The Broadwater County Commission has called a meeting for 2 p.m. Wednesday to ratify the decision to lock the doors to the building and discuss operations with limited staffing. The meeting will be held at the new Opportunities Building at 416 Broadway and the public is invited to participate via a live stream on YouTube or submit comments by phone or mail.
Visit www.townsendmt.com for more information.
