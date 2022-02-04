Broadwater County Attorney deployed; Lewis and Clark County to assist in his absence

Broadwater County Attorney and Montana Army National Guard member Cory Swanson has been deployed, and Lewis and Clark and Gallatin counties have stepped in to assist in his absence.

Lt. Col. Swanson deployed with the 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion to the Central Command area of operations in the Middle East and Southwest Asia, according to Montana National Guard Public Affairs Officer Maj. Ryan Finnegan.

The Lewis and Clark County Commission on Tuesday approved sending special counsel to Broadwater County for about 15 hours a week for approximately nine months. The Gallatin County Attorney's Office has entered into a similar arrangement.

Broadwater County's legal arm was preparing to hire outside counsel in the absence of a deputy county attorney until about six months ago, when Broadwater County Commissioner Mike Delger said the office hired former Helena public defender Jania Hatfield for the job.

Delger said Hatfield will be temporarily appointed to acting county attorney in Swanson's absence.

Hatfield will receive the county attorney's pay for that time, and Delger said Hatfield's deputy attorney pay will cover the cost of neighboring counties' aid.

"(Swanson) does have a deputy county attorney over there ... but it is a two person job," Lewis and Clark County Deputy Attorney Charles Lane told the local county commission Tuesday. "So we will be assisting where we can with some prosecution and limited civil work, which they will reimburse us for."

The interlocal agreement states the Lewis and Clark County deputy attorneys will carve out 15 hours a week for Broadwater County at a rate of $50 an hour.

Delger said that amount is short of the about 35 hours a week the office will need.

"We can't take Lewis and Clark County's people away for too long," Delger said.

Broadwater County intends to supplement those remaining hours with Gallatin County and Montana Association of Counties lawyers, according to Delger.

He said having laid the groundwork for paid assistance from Lewis and Clark County more than six months ago, though that arrangement never came to fruition, helped facilitate this most recent process.

"Best wishes to Mr. Swanson," Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said. "I wish him the best on his deployment, and I'm glad that our county attorney's office is willing and able to help out."

Fellow County Commissioner Tom Rolfe echoed Hunthausen's sentiments.

"These deployments affect all of us," Rolfe said. "The fact that (Swanson) even as county attorney has stayed involved with the Guard in order to support our country is wonderful, and I'm glad that our county attorney is willing to be of assistance in (Swanson's) absence."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.