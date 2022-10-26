Brittni Davies, St. Peter’s Health

For Brittni Davies, it’s like father, like daughter when it comes to saving lives.

Davies’ dad was an EMT and firefighter for a fire department in San Diego when she was growing up. Davies started volunteering at the same fire department when she turned 18. She currently works at St. Peter’s Health as a paramedic and an endorsed critical care paramedic.

She said working at St. Peter’s Health is like working with family.

“It’s just really rewarding going to work knowing that you’re going to be working with your good friends and you’re going to do what you can to try and serve the community for the better medical-wise,” said Davies.

Even on slow days, Davies and her fellow paramedics keep busy.

“On busy days, I could get on and immediately start running 911 calls, and I’ve had many days where I have run back to back to back 911 calls, and I haven’t even eaten or anything like that,” said Davies. “… I’ve had days that are a little bit slower, so then we go into the ER and help them with any medical skills or cleaning that needs to happen or anything that the nurses and physicians need help with.”

Davies moved to Montana in 2015 after spending a few years working as a paramedic in California, where she originally got her EMT license and attended paramedic school.

Her favorite part of her career is “being able to help someone that is in a crisis to where it changes their lives.”

Outside of the ambulance, she enjoys bow hunting, fishing, hiking, horseback riding and all things Montana. She is proud to call Helena her home alongside her husband and two children.

“My husband is my hero. He is such a wonderful man, and I’ve been with him for 10 years,” said Davies. “He has been with me through thick and thin, and we first got together when I started paramedic school… When I had a crisis with my calls I was running, he was always there for me to help me through.”

Davies is working on becoming an emergency room nurse in the near future. She’s finishing up her prerequisite classes and is looking to join the nursing program at Helena College.

“It’s a huge transition, going from a paramedic to being a nurse, but I’ve always dreamed of being a nurse,” said Davies. “… Paramedic was a stepping stool into nursing. I do love the job and want to continue to do it part-time once I become a nurse, but nursing is my next challenge.”