Bright pawn wins the opening, but Mom wins the end game

Wilting under pressure, Josh loses his love of the game.

“Maybe it’s best not to be the best,” says Josh. “Then it’s OK to lose.”

Parent correction number two: Mom confronts Dad. She kicks the chess coach out of the house.

She encourages Josh go back to the park to play for fun. His smile returns.

The park’s hustler, Laurence Fishburne, a gentle man who loves Josh, becomes his new mentor.

The sine curve changes direction again. The ascent to the summit begins.

The final parenting moment comes during the championship game when Josh, near victory, offers his young, arrogant opponent a draw – out of friendship. Offer declined.

Mom has been nurturing Josh’s heart while Dad focused on his mind.

“You have a good heart,” Mom said, tucking him in. “That’s the most important thing in the world.”

“Searching for Bobby Fischer” features a cast full of gentle people who, I’ll bet, hug their kids.

Lovers of “Queen’s Gambit” will embrace this return match at the chess board.

Parents of bright kids should watch to learn a few moves that may allow them to checkmate their gifted child.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0