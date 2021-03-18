Bright pawn wins the opening, but Mom wins the end game

Searching for Bobby Fischer, 1993
On Netflix
(PG)
Grade: A
How does a parent raise a brilliant child? The type who was tapping Morse code in the womb and whose first word was “iPhone.”
Every grade school has a genius, in the corner twirling her Rubik’s cube.
Gifted kids are a blessing, a complex one. Teachers and parents must devise strategies to challenge them – because the super-smart can get super-bored. Bright kids need to be contained, loved and kept busy.
Be wary of unbridled, unchanneled brilliance. Plutonium.
“Searching for Bobby Fischer” does a beautiful job of capturing the challenges of parenting a gifted child.
On the surface, this is the story of a 7-year-old who beats adults at chess.
But underneath, this is a film about a mom and dad who have to recalibrate their parenting plan when they discover their boy has learned chess after only a few hours of watching games in the park.
The story of the boy’s ascension follows the familiar sports narrative – early ascension, mid-season crisis, championship.
But the heart of this film is the parents engaging in a parallel narrative: early uncertainty, regrettable choices, and, finally, a winning strategy.
Let’s eavesdrop and watch Mom and Dad at work.
Mom (Joan Allen) and Josh go out walking in the park. Josh spots tables where men are moving pieces around a board. Josh is drawn like a paper clip to a magnet. He slides in between observers.
Mom sees gray smoke. She hears blue words. She sees green changing hands.
“Josh, let’s go,” she says sternly.
But Josh is mesmerized by hustler Vinnie trying to win a few bucks from a new player - one who turns out to be a grandmaster, outhustling the hustler.
Mom finally pulls Josh home. That night Josh rearranges the knights in his bedroom castle with pawns in front, king and queen in the back row center – and horses near the edge.
Every time Mom and son walk, Josh asks to watch a little. Mom no longer watches the men, now she’s watching Josh’s eyes. He’s engaged, curious, fascinated.
And so, Bonnie makes her first mid-game correction -- she takes him to a park game where a sign reads: “$5 for a picture or a game.”
Mom hands the money to a scruffy man who maybe showered last year.
“My son would like to play a game.”
The man shrugs, and condescends to play the kid. The man escapes with a close win. Nearby, Vinnie watches Josh and spots the spark.
“Lady your son just used pieces in combination to attack!”
Mom tells her sportswriter husband about Josh’s game.
“Josh doesn’t know how to play chess,” says Dad, dismissively.
“Oh, yes, he does.”
Dad invites Josh to play a game. Josh sits on two phone books to reach the board.
Afterwards, Dad tells Mom, “I shoulda let him win one.”
“He didn’t want to beat his daddy,” Mom says, smiling.
The parents nurture the passion. They take Josh to a chess club to find a coach. Josh checkmates a club member. Eyebrows rise. “A young Bobby Fischer,” they whisper.
The next parenting moment involves dad’s pride.
Seeing his son’s talent, Dad enters him in tournaments. He’s the soccer dad, pacing the sidelines, vicariously living through his son’s victories.
Simultaneously, the coach (Ben Kingsley) begins turning chess practice into rigid rituals aimed at winning championships – no fun. “Find checkmate in four moves! Don’t touch the pieces!”
Wilting under pressure, Josh loses his love of the game.
“Maybe it’s best not to be the best,” says Josh. “Then it’s OK to lose.”
Parent correction number two: Mom confronts Dad. She kicks the chess coach out of the house.
She encourages Josh go back to the park to play for fun. His smile returns.
The park’s hustler, Laurence Fishburne, a gentle man who loves Josh, becomes his new mentor.
The sine curve changes direction again. The ascent to the summit begins.
The final parenting moment comes during the championship game when Josh, near victory, offers his young, arrogant opponent a draw – out of friendship. Offer declined.
Mom has been nurturing Josh’s heart while Dad focused on his mind.
“You have a good heart,” Mom said, tucking him in. “That’s the most important thing in the world.”
“Searching for Bobby Fischer” features a cast full of gentle people who, I’ll bet, hug their kids.
Lovers of “Queen’s Gambit” will embrace this return match at the chess board.
Parents of bright kids should watch to learn a few moves that may allow them to checkmate their gifted child.