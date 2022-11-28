Bridge weight limits could delay emergency responders in Helena area

Many modern firetrucks and ambulances exceed the posted weight limits for some bridges in Lewis and Clark County, which could lead to longer emergency response times when seconds matter most.

“We do have a couple large trucks that we’ll have to find alternative routes for,” said Dave Hamilton, assistant chief of the West Valley Volunteer Fire Department. “We’re still going to be responding, most of our trucks can still get where we need to go, but it may delay our response with the bigger firetrucks.”

The most direct route from the West Valley Volunteer Fire Department to Oddfellow Inn and Farm, for example, is a 5.2-mile drive that would take about 10 minutes. Because of the 5-ton limit for the bridge over Seven Mile Creek on Head Lane, however, a firetruck would need to take a 7.8-mile route that adds about five minutes to the drive time.

The alternate route also includes a railroad crossing, Hamilton said, and the response time would be significantly longer if a firetruck got stuck behind a train.

“We actually have to go all the way into the city and turn around by Spring Meadow Lake," he said. “ … We actually can’t take any of our firetrucks (aside from rescue vehicles) across that bridge.”

In a report recently presented to the Lewis and Clark County Rural Fire Council, Hamilton identified nine bridges that one or more of his department’s firetrucks cannot cross and noted the Head Lane bridge is his top concern.

The Lewis and Clark County Public Works Department identified a total of 20 weight-restricted bridges throughout the county, and St. Peter’s Health said its ambulances cannot cross some of them either.

“There are a handful of bridges in Lewis and Clark County with weight capacities that restrict our ambulances from crossing which could impact ambulance response times,” St. Peter’s Health said in a statement. “In these rare instances, our crews will quickly find an alternate route and if an alternate route does not exist, the crew may be required to get creative such as working with a partnering agency to send a smaller vehicle across the bridge or if possible, work with the party requesting emergency response to meet our ambulance team at a specified location. Regardless of the situation, it’s important for folks in our community to know that our ambulance team will go to great lengths to ensure the best response times possible in a medical emergency.”

Without a patient onboard, each St. Peter’s Health Advanced Life Support ambulance weighs about 6.5 tons.

The West Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s rescue vehicles weigh 4 tons, brush trucks weigh 5.8 to 7.8 tons, water tenders weigh 14.1 to 19.4 tons, engines weigh 15.6 to 16.5 tons, and ladder trucks weigh 36.6 tons. The trucks used by other county departments and the Helena Fire Department weigh a similar amount, officials said.

All vehicles that use public roadways are required to remain under a certain weight, which is based on the type of vehicle and the number of axles it has. Even if they are in compliance with these weight restrictions, however, some vehicles are still too heavy to cross a bridge with a lower load rating.

“Bridge weight restrictions are required when the engineering analysis of a bridge, known as a load rating, indicates that it cannot carry standard, legal loads,” the Montana Department of Transportation notes on its website. “Load ratings provide information about how much distributed weight can safely pass over a bridge. Load posting signs show maximum weight limits for different vehicle types, depending on their axle configuration. A posted bridge is safe to use, but the weight of certain vehicles must be limited accordingly.”

Of the 20 weight-restricted bridges in Lewis and Clark County, the posted weight limit for all vehicle types is 5 tons for three bridges, 6 tons for one bridge, 8 tons for one bridge, 10 tons for two bridges and 18 tons for one bridge.

Some bridges have different weight limits for single-unit vehicles, two-unit vehicles such as semi-trucks with a tractor and trailer, and truck/trailer combinations with two separate cargo areas. The Montana Department of Transportation said most firetrucks and ambulances are classified as single-unit vehicles that are subject to the lowest limit, which is 6 tons for one bridge, 10 tons for one bridge, 11 tons for two bridges and 12 tons for two bridges in the county.

Other bridges in the county have weight restrictions specifically for specialized hauling vehicles (SHVs), which are single-unit vehicles that typically have four to seven closely-spaced axles that allow them to carry heavier loads on public roadways. Two of the bridges have a limit of 25 tons for SHVs with four to seven axles, one bridge has a limit of 26 tons for SHVs with four to seven axles, one bridge has a limit of 29 tons for SHVs with five to seven axles, and two bridges have a limit of 31 tons for SHVs with six to seven axles. MDT said most firetrucks and ambulances are not classified as SHVs, and other types of vehicles are allowed to cross these bridges as long as they are in compliance with the load limits for public roadways.

There are no posted weight restrictions for the other 75 county-maintained bridges in Lewis and Clark County, aside from the standard load limits for public roadways. None of the bridges along Interstate 15 or Highway 12 in the county have posted weight restrictions.

Lewis and Clark County Engineer Dan Karlin said many of the weight-restricted bridges were designed to support the trucks on the road at the time they were built, and “things have changed.” The Head Lane bridge was built in 1982 and several others in the county are more than a century old, including the Morelli Bridge over Reader’s Alley, which is a timber bridge that was built in 1881 and repaired in 1974.

“They weren’t really able to predict what we’re capable of now,” Karlin said. “Trucks are bigger and heavier.”

The Montana Department of Transportation is responsible for determining how much weight each bridge can safely hold, Karlin said. The county has the ability to post lower weight limits but usually uses the figures provided by the state, he said.

Although emergency responders can apply for exceptions to the posted weight limits, officials with St. Peter’s Health and the fire departments serving Helena and Lewis and Clark County said they were not aware of any exceptions for any of their emergency vehicles. Andy Cullison, chief of the Montana Department of Transportation's Bridge Bureau, said his team is happy to work with any emergency responders with "concerns about certain vehicle types and a posted bridge."

"Posting bridges is a matter of public safety," Cullison said. "Not all bridges were designed to carry today’s loads and some bridges have deteriorated over time. We post bridges, or weight restriction signs, to keep motorists and their vehicles safe. Bridges are also posted to prevent certain loads from crossing the bridge, which could lead to damage and eventual closure or failure of the bridge."

County officials said weight limits are among the factors that influence their priorities when it comes to repairing and replacing bridges, and the Head Lane bridge is among their top concerns. If the Montana Legislature approves a grant application from the county, Karlin said, officials could begin designing a replacement structure for Head Lane as early as the fall of 2023. The new bridge would be able to carry any vehicles that are in compliance with standard load limits for public roadways, he said.

During the next year, the county plans to make improvements to the bridges on Lost Horse Creek Road over Deadhorse Creek and Little Prickly Pear Road over Little Prickly Pear Creek. These repairs are intended to increase the weight limits on those bridges, Lewis and Clark County Public Works Director Jenny Chambers said.

She said other repairs can help prevent the need for weight restrictions on bridges that don’t have them, such as the improvements made to five non-restricted bridges in the county last year.

“As you don’t sustain and do maintenance on it, that weight limit can come down,” she said.

According to the MDT, the Head Lane Bridge previously had a posted weight limit of 11 tons for single-unit vehicles, 18 tons for two-unit vehicles and 23 tons for truck/trailer combinations. That weight limit was dropped to 5 tons in July 2021 because a bridge inspection revealed multiple girders with defects that appeared to be significantly worse than those documented in the prior inspection in 2020, and the bridge has been inspected on a six-month frequency rather than the typical 24-month frequency since then.

"The defect characteristics, coupled with the accelerated nature of deterioration, are indicators that the girder damage may have been related to overloads crossing the structure despite posted weight limits," MDT said in a statement.

For more information on Montana's Bridge Load Posting Program, visit https://bit.ly/3tF4j8f.