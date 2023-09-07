"Jules" (PG-13)

At the Myrna Loy

Grade: A-

"The Equalizer 3"

At the Cinemark

Grade: B-

If “E.T” and “Moonrise Kingdom” had a baby, they’d name it “Jules.”

We all remember cute E.T. hiding in Gertie’s closet amid her stuffed animals – and sneaking a beer out of the fridge. The bicycling children of the neighborhood befriended E.T. and helped him get back home.

Well, a new cute alien, perhaps E.T.’s granddaughter, has returned. But this time Jules-the-extraterrestrial befriends a senior citizen who lives a rather lonely life in his empty house.

Milton, played warmly by Ben Kingsley, is a gentle 79-year-old widower who is a bit more forgetful than he once was. His fuzzy rambles can be hard to follow.

So when Milton reports his news that an alien has landed in his yard, his story is greeted with exasperated eye rolls and condescending pats on his back.

Even Milton’s loving daughter loses patience with her “disconnected” dad.

What starts as a fluffy fantasy evolves into a touching portrait of the challenges of growing old.

We watch Milton struggle with his mental lapses, his slow steps. He navigates those annoyances pretty well.

But climbing stairs is much easier than being patronized by community members. Ageism is the enemy, not weary legs.

“Jules” delivers its message with gentle humor, including a delightful supporting turn by Jane Curtin, an original SNL cast member. Curtin, 76, and Kingsley, 79, didn’t need prosthetics for these roles. What we see is who they are. Jules, however, needed daily attention from the makeup crew.

It’s always a gift to see older characters played by older actors, and an even greater blessing to see them portray the autumn years with depth and dignity. Getting to laugh along the way is the frosting.

"The Equalizer 3"

Oh, how I loved the original 1985-1989 TV series, “The Equalizer.” Edward Woodward played McCall, a CIA officer who abandoned state-sponsored spying in order to help average folk. He put an ad in the paper: “Odds against you? Need help?” Imagine 007 as a handyman.

McCall served as guardian angel to the powerless. He used violence only as a last resort.

In the 2023 “Equalizer” pacifism is for sissies. Our macho hero reloads first, forgives later.

The Equalizer still helps out people in need, but his tactics are loud and lethal.

In this installment, reprising Denzel Washington, The Equalizer falls in love with Altomonte, an idyllic Italian town, somewhere along the metatarsal of lo Stivale.

When Denzel realizes the Mafia is terrorizing the poor, he loads his chambers and singlehandedly wipes out the entire Mafia operation in this region. Imagine a single sniper stopping the Normandy invasion: Grazie, Denzel.

In the end, children play and parents dance – peace amid pasta.

Personally, I’d like to believe there’s still a market for angels who don’t pack heat.