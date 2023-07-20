Miracle Club (PG-13)

At the Myrna

Grade: B

Mission Impossible (PG-13)

At the Cinemark

Grade: B-

Miracle Club

I had high hopes that an Irish director, teaming with an Irish cinematographer to tell a story of working class Ireland in 1967 would be as tasty as a pint of Guinness in O’Neill’s pub on Pearse Street.

Alas, even with a cast that includes Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Laura Linney, “Miracle Club” delivers no miracles, settling for an occasional touch of tenderness and some sweeping shots of Irish landscape.

That’s not nothing, mind you, but it was not enough for me – perhaps because I love Ireland.

The culprit is the thin predictable script, filled with cliches about helpless husbands and bickering old ladies.

The tale begins with a talent show offering a prize the ladies covet: a trip to Lourdes in France to seek a miracle. The ladies wear matching dresses, sing in harmony – and lose. Not to fear, the boy winner gives up his spot for them.

Each lady has her reason to long for a miracle, ranging from guilt to a cancer scare. As they leave, a bad memory arrives – a daughter (Linney) who left home and never returned until mom died. Everybody in this gossipy town still hates her for “abandoning” her mom.

In the end, bitterness will be replaced by forgiveness. I loved Linney, but kept shaking my head at how a tale of faith and forgiveness had been reduced to a “Golden Girls” sitcom.

Mission Impossible

I loved the original TV series “Mission Impossible” starring Peter Graves. Cleverly written for a charismatic cast, the series was addictive.

From the get go, the big screen adaptation was bigger, faster and dumber. But with Tom in Cruise-control, the splashy franchise soared.

The latest installment, “Dead Reckoning,” is Part I. We have found the blinking key. Next year we will find out what the key opens.

The villain is an AI program called The Entity, a rebellious cyborg seeking world domination.

Granted, that’s a timely premise in 2023, the year AI became smarter than CS professors.

I only wish the “Mission Impossible” story was as smart as ChatGPT. One would think that the world’s most advanced program could outwit Tom. That’s a low bar.

Battling AI should be a Fischer/Spaasky chess match, a duel of brains. Instead, we get trains, motorcycle and a distraction – Tom’s latest pretty companion. Agent 007 gave us Bond girls. Tom prefers brunettes.

By comparison “Spiderverse” was smart and sassy as it leaped across wrinkles in time.

But give Tom Cruise his due: He never phones in a performance and even does his own stunts. His energy drives the film, and the production values are stunning.

If that’s enough, enjoy.