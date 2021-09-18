Brad Ulgenes: The freedom of a Christian during a pandemic

But Luther also rebuked Christian who make “no use if intelligence or medicine saying to those who do not avoid place and persons infected by the plague but lightheartedly make sport of it… they say that it is God’s punishment. If God want to protects them he can do so without medicine or our carefulness. This is not trusting God, but tempting God. God has created medicines and provided us with intelligence to guard and take care of the body so that we can live in good health.”

Today Christians in the United States value the freedoms given to us by our constitution. Luther talks about the freedom God gives us through two paradoxical statements: “A Christian is a perfectly free Lord of all, subject to none. A Christian is a perfectly dutiful servant, subject to all.” Jesus said, “If the Son sets you free, you shall be free indeed.” Some Christians claim unlimited freedom from Christ and the constitution. The greatest freedom given by Christ is freedom from sin and ultimately death. But the Bible places limits on that freedom in order that the neighbor may be served. The apostle Paul says in Galatians 5:13 “For you were called to freedom, brothers and sisters, only do no use your freedom as an opportunity for self- indulgence but through love become slaves to one another. For the whole law is summed up in a single command, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”