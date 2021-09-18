Brad Ulgenes: The freedom of a Christian during a pandemic

Rev. Patrick Stain writes, “In 1527 after the Black Plague killed about half the population of Europe, the plague reemerged in his hometown of Wittenberg and in neighboring cities. In his letter, ‘May One Flee from the Deadly Plague,’ Luther weighs the responsibilities of ordinary citizens during the epidemic and his advice serves as a practical guide for Christians facing the epidemic today.
There are a couple of big differences between Luther’s day and our own. COVID-19 has caused many tragic deaths today but the Black Plague was much more deadly. In Luther’s day the sick were largely left at home and people needed to decide if they were going to risk getting sick or dying by caring for someone at home for those who were infected. Today that decision to risk sickness by caring for those infected is, for the most part, a courageous decision for those for are in the medical profession. Today we also have vaccinations to prevent the spread of the disease.
Luther focuses on two main points -- not being overly afraid of getting the disease so as to prevent you from serving those who are infected and not being overtly cavalier so as to spread the disease and increase the suffering of others. The cautions are opposite sides of a single coin -- love your neighbor as yourself.”
Luther makes it clear that God gives humans a tendency toward self-protection and trusts that they will take care of their bodies (1 Cor. 12:21–26). “All of us, he says, have the responsibility of warding off this poison to the best of our ability because God has commanded us to care for the body.”
But Luther also rebuked Christian who make “no use if intelligence or medicine saying to those who do not avoid place and persons infected by the plague but lightheartedly make sport of it… they say that it is God’s punishment. If God want to protects them he can do so without medicine or our carefulness. This is not trusting God, but tempting God. God has created medicines and provided us with intelligence to guard and take care of the body so that we can live in good health.”
Today Christians in the United States value the freedoms given to us by our constitution. Luther talks about the freedom God gives us through two paradoxical statements: “A Christian is a perfectly free Lord of all, subject to none. A Christian is a perfectly dutiful servant, subject to all.” Jesus said, “If the Son sets you free, you shall be free indeed.” Some Christians claim unlimited freedom from Christ and the constitution. The greatest freedom given by Christ is freedom from sin and ultimately death. But the Bible places limits on that freedom in order that the neighbor may be served. The apostle Paul says in Galatians 5:13 “For you were called to freedom, brothers and sisters, only do no use your freedom as an opportunity for self- indulgence but through love become slaves to one another. For the whole law is summed up in a single command, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
Love causes us to limit our freedom to order to protect and serve the neighbor. Paul says in Romans 14:15, “If your brother or sister is being injured by what you eat, you are no longer walking in love. Do not let what you eat cause the ruin of one whom Christ died.” The Delta Virus is a threat to those most vulnerable, the young and the old. In my opinion getting the vaccine and wearing masks is the way we show love to the weakest neighbors. Wouldn’t you feel terrible if your mother in the nursing home or grandchild died because of the virus that you carried infected them?
Jesus gives us freedom from the judgment of sin and death, but he gives us freedom for, freedom to love my neighbor and protect them from a deadly virus. As Christ gave up his freedom in order to save the world on the cross, so we in turn give up our freedom to save the life and health of many during this pandemic. To me, this is the way of loving our neighbors as we love ourselves.
Pastor Brad has been serving St. John’s Lutheran for the past 10 years.