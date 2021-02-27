Brad Ulgenes: Coming out of the wilderness

During this current pandemic signs of God’s gracious provision and care have been glimpsed - neighbors and families caring for each other when isolated, courageous health care workers risking their own lives to care for the sick, churches and religious organizations streamed services for worship and spiritual encouragement, masks have been worn to protect others, and loans and stimulus checks were given for financial help. The kindness of others has been the manna that sustains us. All are signs of God’s gracious provision.

During the wilderness wandering years the threat of death was always present. Many churches recently celebrated Ash Wednesday. When ashes were imposed many heard these words, “From dust you came, from dust you shall return.” We were reminded of our mortality, that there’s a one out of one chance we will die. The pandemic has reminded us that the threat of death is still with us. We fear death and dread the process of dying, our thirst for life is strong.