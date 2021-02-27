Brad Ulgenes: Coming out of the wilderness

This past year reminds me of the wilderness journey that the people of God experienced as they headed to the promised land after God delivered them from their bondage under pharaoh. They experienced many trials and tribulations and so have we. We’ve seen two impeachments, a bruising presidential election, Black Lives Matter protests, raging fires, bone chilling cold, an assault on the Capitol, and of course, the Corona pandemic with economic hardships. The children of Israel’s journey through the wilderness lasted 40 years, we have experienced only one year. With the coming of the vaccines there’s hope that we’re coming out this wilderness time and headed for the land of milk and honey, or at least back to “normal.”
During their wilderness experience the people of Israel grew weary and impatient. They grumbled against God and threatened to stone Moses. We’ve seen our share of grumbling and quarreling, leaders are quickly blamed and calls for resignations voiced. The central theological question the Israelites asked was “Is the Lord among us or not?” They questioned whether God had abandoned them to their desolate conditions and plight. It was a matter of faith and trust. “When tough times come…the tough get going“ or do they just doubt? ”Yet, time and time again, God hears their cries and provides for their needs. God gave manna and quails and water in the wilderness. God promised to lead them through the wilderness by a pillar of cloud by day and a pillar of fire by night.
During this current pandemic signs of God’s gracious provision and care have been glimpsed - neighbors and families caring for each other when isolated, courageous health care workers risking their own lives to care for the sick, churches and religious organizations streamed services for worship and spiritual encouragement, masks have been worn to protect others, and loans and stimulus checks were given for financial help. The kindness of others has been the manna that sustains us. All are signs of God’s gracious provision.
During the wilderness wandering years the threat of death was always present. Many churches recently celebrated Ash Wednesday. When ashes were imposed many heard these words, “From dust you came, from dust you shall return.” We were reminded of our mortality, that there’s a one out of one chance we will die. The pandemic has reminded us that the threat of death is still with us. We fear death and dread the process of dying, our thirst for life is strong.
The day before Ash Wednesday I was reminded of the life that God continues to give, our little granddaughter, Mara, was born. After an intense labor and time of stress and struggle, life came. Her birth reminded me that God still creates life even when the threat of death is in our midst. The eternal life that Christ promises is one that death can never destroy. During our Lenten journey Christians ponder that we, like Christ, must experience the cross before life comes. And so we practice dying to self and sin, so we may turn to Christ where true life is found. Repentance is the act of turning away from self toward God.
The people in the wilderness were called to repent, to turn and follow God. Even after they worshipped the golden calf, God still gifted them with the Ten Commandments. But the amazing story of the wilderness is that God repented too. God turned away, God changed his mind, about destroying his people. God’s grace was found in the wilderness and some made it to the promised land.
When the people of God were ready to enter the promised land, Moses sent spies into the land to see what was ahead. Some spies reported that it was a fruitful land of milk and honey, where grapes in clusters fell. Other spies were fearful and saw the strong fortresses built and people who looked like giants in the land, whom the Israelites could not conquer. But Joshua and Caleb had faith that God was leading them and going before them as they entered and claimed the promised land.
It seems like we as a people are coming out of the wilderness as vaccines are given and the economy recovers. There are still “giants” we worry about, still battles ahead; but we find hope that God is leading us into the promised land ahead. We won’t be going back to Egypt and the old false security we imagine we had, but there is a new land ahead of us. So we ask ourselves, “Is the Lord among us?” We can confidently answer, “Yes, indeed. God faithfully promises his steadfast love will endure.” If we listen to God and follow God, we will be OK.“
In the meantime, let us be gentle with one another and patient with one another. Let us grace one another with forgiveness and encourage one another with love. We are coming out of the wilderness in God’s time and know that God will lead us into our new future.
Brad Ulgenes is a board member of Helena NAMI, has been trained in suicide prevention (QPR), and is a minister at St. John’s Lutheran Church.