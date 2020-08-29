BRAD ULGENES column: Reflections on St. John’s Lutheran Church 125th anniversary

We are thankful that God has richly blessed us with an amazing pipe organ and a beautiful grand piano. Music has always been a cherished gift that St. John’s encourages and supports in our community, opening up our church to many fine concerts and recitals. J.S. Bach, a Lutheran, would be pleased! We are blessed to share the talents of our wonderful bell choir and sanctuary choir. Luther said, next to theology, music is God’s greatest gift. Lutherans love to sing. We share a liturgy passed down from the very beginning of the church that gives depth and breathe to the ancient theology and prayers of the saints who have gone before us.

St. John’s sanctuary is surrounded by stunning and vibrant stained glass windows that create a sense of wonder, beauty, and story for the gospel to be heard and the sacraments to be shared. Yet, the heart of the church is not a building, it is Christ, and the body of Christ who gather together for worship, prayer, fellowship and encouragement, especially during times like these that we are experiencing today.