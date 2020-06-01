Bowling alleys, concert halls, playgrounds reopen in Montana

Under Phase II of reopening, bowling alleys may open to the public under social distancing and sanitation restrictions.

For Ron Bolan, owner of Sleeping Giant Lanes in Helena, it has been 11 weeks since his business closed its doors. He was frustrated by state and county officials who he says could not explain why some other businesses were allowed to reopen during Phase I but bowling alleys remained closed despite his pledges to follow COVID-19 safeguards.

Still, Bolan was excited Monday for bowling to restart in Helena, including several leagues.

“It’s taken a big toll on the bowling center and we’re going to make it through that, but today hearing the sound of a bowling ball hitting pins is a great feeling and a great sight to see,” he said. “We’re excited about it. The bowlers are excited and we’ve gotten good comments and suggestions.”

Bowlers will notice some difference at Sleeping Giant Lanes. Plexiglass is up where staff interact with customers, hand sanitizer is available throughout the building, social distancing is in place with adjusted layouts. Customers are asked to sanitize hands when entering, to only use one ball and to leave rental shoes on the lane for collection. Staff are also sanitizing areas and equipment between customers, Bolan said.