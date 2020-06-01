Bowling alleys, concert halls, playgrounds reopen in Montana

Bowling alleys, concert halls and public playgrounds reopened Monday as Montana entered the second phase of Gov. Steve Bullock's staggered approach to lifting COVID-19 restrictions.
On March 28, Bullock enacted travel restrictions and a stay-at-home order as the first cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Montana. The state currently has the lowest per capita rate of infection in the country, although health officials recorded an uptick in case numbers over the weekend.
The governor lifted the stay-at-home order for individuals on April 26 and for many nonessential businesses on April 27. Under a staggered reopening, bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries and casinos opened at reduced capacity on May 4. Gyms, theaters and museums were allowed to reopen at limited capacity May 15.
Last month Bullock announced Phase II would begin on June 1. The second phase includes the opening of bowling alleys and concert halls, continued easing of restrictions on already open businesses, and the cancellation of a mandatory 14-day quarantine for people coming into Montana from another state.
Under Phase II of reopening, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos may operate at 75% of capacity. Gyms, including fitness centers, pools and hot tubs, may also operate at 75% of capacity as long as they maintain social distancing and sanitation.
Under Phase II of reopening, bowling alleys may open to the public under social distancing and sanitation restrictions.
For Ron Bolan, owner of Sleeping Giant Lanes in Helena, it has been 11 weeks since his business closed its doors. He was frustrated by state and county officials who he says could not explain why some other businesses were allowed to reopen during Phase I but bowling alleys remained closed despite his pledges to follow COVID-19 safeguards.
Still, Bolan was excited Monday for bowling to restart in Helena, including several leagues.
“It’s taken a big toll on the bowling center and we’re going to make it through that, but today hearing the sound of a bowling ball hitting pins is a great feeling and a great sight to see,” he said. “We’re excited about it. The bowlers are excited and we’ve gotten good comments and suggestions.”
Bowlers will notice some difference at Sleeping Giant Lanes. Plexiglass is up where staff interact with customers, hand sanitizer is available throughout the building, social distancing is in place with adjusted layouts. Customers are asked to sanitize hands when entering, to only use one ball and to leave rental shoes on the lane for collection. Staff are also sanitizing areas and equipment between customers, Bolan said.
“We do adhere to the social distancing guidelines and bowling courtesy, like only one person up on the lane at a time,” he said. “We’re going to be a little more stringent and forceful making sure bowlers are safe.”
The Helena Civic Center’s box office also opened Monday for the first time since closure.
“Physical distancing is a priority and staff are working with Lewis and Clark Public Health to establish appropriate capacity limits for any future events,” said city spokeswoman Amanda Opitz.
Few public events are currently scheduled at the civic center, with the annual spring art and craft show next on the calendar for June 27. The first concert on the schedule is Ned Ledoux on Sept. 11.
The city also reopened playgrounds Monday but encourages social distancing and caution.
“The city is looking at options to sanitize play equipment with the current resources and staff capacity we have to address the 23 playgrounds in our parks system,” Opitz said. “That said, we want to stress to the public that these are shared surfaces. People should continue to follow best practices established by public health officials including maintaining 6-feet physical distance, wearing masks when distancing is not possible and frequent hand-washing.”
Parks and Recreation Director Kristi Ponozzo clarified that sanitizing is not currently taking place on playground equipment but the city is looking at sanitation should it become necessary.
Under Phase II, additional guidelines and restrictions include avoiding crowds of more than 50 people if social distancing cannot not be maintained. Health officials also recommended that vulnerable people continue to stay home when possible. Visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities remains suspended.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.