Boutique hotel planned for site of shuttered Memorial Park Apartments in Helena

A pair of Helena entrepreneurs plans to bring what they bill as the city's first boutique hotel to the site of the long-shuttered Memorial Park Apartments on Lyndale Avenue.

Karli Mosey and AshLy Tubbs have fostered a meaningful business and personal relationship, previously creating a subscription-based gift box service that they said has given them the courage to reach higher.

That higher reach is a proposed 12-room luxury hotel with a mid-century modern aesthetic that could offer Helena-centric vacation packages and local small business-supplied amenities.

"We want to find creative ways to show people the best of Helena, from the coffee in their mugs to the shampoo in the showers," Tubbs said Tuesday.

Mosey detailed the project's early plans during a pre-application meeting Monday afternoon with the city of Helena Planning Division.

The hope is to begin asbestos abatement and demolition of the existing structure as early as this spring.

In addition to the hotel, Moser and Tubbs said they hope to bring in a second business to operate on the property. They are gauging interest from a few different local businesses.

The hotel will be named "The Bell, Helena's Boutique Hotel," a nod to a previous business located there at 40 E. Lyndale Ave.

Originally known as Treasure State Court when it was built in the 1930s, the modest inn underwent more than a few transitions over the decades. According to helenahistory.org, W. L. Bompart purchased and renovated the property in 1952, giving it the moniker the Bell Motel.

A 1961 advertisement lauded the property's 45 units and proximity to the Memorial Park playground and public swimming pool. "BEAUTY SHOP IN CONNECTION," the ad read, similar to the site's latest plans.

The pair's earlier business venture, Community Crates, began during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to bring together local businesses, offering an alternative source of income to those struggling to drum up in-person customers.

"We see this as a way to broaden and expand that original idea," Mosey said in an interview Tuesday. "The hotel is a larger opportunity to encourage support of local small businesses."

She told the city planning division Monday the project would "utilize nearby amenities and enhance stays in downtown Helena, funneling tourists directly into small businesses in our community."

Tubbs said she hopes the new business will honor the history of Helena as modest repayment for the years of support she and her friend Mosey have received from the community in their personal and professional lives.

"There is so much that Helena has to offer that we can't help but shout it from the rooftops," Tubbs said.

Buck Rea, who purchased the property from his family in 2000 and ran it as the 35-unit Memorial Park Apartments before its closure in 2017 due to costly needed fire sprinkler system repairs, will retain ownership of the property and lease the land.

"Talking to people citywide, everybody is really wanting something to happen down there other than what's happening right now," Rea told the city planning division. "I am trying to facilitate anything to improve the property."

The duo is in the "dreaming and planning phase" as Tubbs put it and "many moving parts need to fall into place."

City staff provided additional information as to what would need to occur from their perspective for the project to move forward.

Because of the property's change in use, a new approach permit would have to be obtained from Montana Department of Transportation as Lyndale Avenue makes up a portion of Highway 12.

The property sits in what is now zoned as a downtown district, which requires a structural height minimum of 22 feet, a fairly new code meant to encourage development of mixed-use structures.

With preliminary site plans detailing a shorter structure, they would need to apply for a variance or rezoning.

A water main extension could also be required as the site now has no direct access.

Demolition will require a separate city permit, and the asbestos abatement will need to go through the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

As the property falls within the city's Railroad Urban Renewal District, the business partners intend to apply for tax increment financing funds from the city to help offset development costs.

Despite all the red tape, Tubbs said they are up to the task.

"Community Crates taught Karli and I that we can do whatever we put our minds to," she said. "That was a big lesson we learned, to reach higher."

Love 14 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.