Boulder welcomes MHP as town's newest residents

Knudsen, who took office in January, said he toured the Helena headquarters, saw the space issues and noticed the roof leaked.

“That made the case,” he said, adding Hansen served as the “ramrod” to push to move forward.

“Even I am amazed how quickly we got this done,” Knudsen said. “The stars just aligned here.”

Boulder residents said the MHP relocation was very much appreciated.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the community,” said Dawn Smartnick, a high school teacher. “It will bring something meaningful to town.”

She joked she did not know how the students would react to an increased highway patrol presence, but added the town would like it.

Jan Anderson, former publisher of the Boulder Monitor newspaper, said she was grateful they found a use for the old MDC buildings.

“It would be a shame to let them sit empty,” she said.

Jefferson County Commissioner Bob Mullen said he hoped there would be more jobs than the 25 that will first come to town.

And he was also happy for the MDC campus.