Boulder teen dies in crash near Clancy

ambulance stockimage

A 17-year-old girl from Boulder died Monday night when the vehicle she was driving went off the road and hit a tree in Jefferson County, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The Ford Escape was southbound on Interstate 15 at mile marker 184 near Clancy about 8:15 p.m. The girl failed to negotiate a curve to the right and lost control. The vehicle started turning clockwise, went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, Trooper Jesse Short said. The teen was pronounced dead on arrival.

The road conditions were described as "icy."

An 18-year-old female passenger, also from Boulder, was injured and taken to St. Peter’s Health.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, authorities said.

She was a student at Jefferson High School in Boulder. The school set up the North Gym as a "safe room" for any students or staff to access throughout the day.

"We're helping our students," Principal Mike Moodry said Tuesday. 

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

