Boulder man pleads guilty to firearms charges from Helena pawn shop

A 38-year-old Boulder man pleaded guilty Tuesday to several firearms charges that stemmed from a federal sting operation at a Helena pawn shop.

Isaiah Maurice Morsette entered the plea in federal court to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and to false statements during a firearm transaction. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, $250,000 in fines and three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson.

Morsette was accused of illegally possessing firearms and aiding in a straw purchase at his wife's Helena pawn shop, Modern Pawn and Consignment.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris set sentencing for March 30.

Morsette's wife, Catherine Suzanne Morsette, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of false statement during a firearms transaction and failure to keep proper records in September. Per the plea agreements for both Morsettes, charges related to possession of stolen ammunition will be dropped. Catherine is still awaiting sentencing.

Catherine is the federal firearms licensee for Modern Pawn and Isaiah was referred to as the "firearms and ammunition expert" and typically answered all questions regarding the pricing and selling of firearms, authorities said. Isaiah is also a five-time convicted felon having previously been convicted of felony sexual intercourse without consent in December 2011.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, a sting operation by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms took place in both March and April. One agent tried to buy a Savage 6.5 Creedmoor rifle from Isaiah, but said he didn't have a Montana address. Officials said Isaiah reportedly told him "there's all these crazy rules, but I don't give a (redacted profanity), I want to sell it, you know what I mean?"

Isaiah also listed the agent's partner as the buyer on the ATF form, falsifying the actual purchaser of the firearm, authorities said.

Also charged in relation to these crimes were Douglas Wayne Sullivan, 69, and Richard Joe Munoz, 34. Both were charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.