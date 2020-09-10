Boulder educator who taught in Helena receives prestigious national award

"I was texting the whole family telling them I was coming home," she said.

McMahon spent two years at Helena High School before starting her position in Boulder.

The McMahon clan is a tight-knit group. She grew up in a family consisting of 10 biological siblings and five foster siblings.

"Family was really instrumental for all of us," she said. "My biggest credit goes to my mom and dad."

Sitting through one of her classes, it is easy to see that familial relationship between the students and her.

"I love high school kids; I love their sass," McMahon said. "I just want to be a positive difference in these kids' lives."

One of the benefits to come from the award, aside from the $10,000 cash prize, was a newfound confidence in her work.

"It helped me become more confident and to try new things in my classroom," she said.

Jefferson High School Principal Mike Moodry said he greatly appreciates that about her.