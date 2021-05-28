Boulder aims to tackle housing shortage and lack of day care

Giulio noted few houses in town were for sale.

A recent search on the real estate site, Zillow.com, showed three houses for sale in Boulder. One appeared to be a modular home for $140,000, another was an older 1,937-square-foot four-bedroom home for $169,000 and the third was a newly built three-bed 2,652-square-foot home for $219,900.

The website says the homes have been on the market for four to 32 days.

Giulio said he ranked day care as a more urgent priority than housing, saying the town needed such facilities to help working parents.

“We have a day care problem and it’s something we are working on,” he said.

The MHP move to Boulder, expected to be in June, will include 25 employees at first, officials said, but the facility has room to grow and could be used for such tasks as training. The MHP decided to make the move noting they had outgrown their Helena office near Walmart on Prospect Avenue. They are moving to the former Montana Developmental Center (MDC) campus, which has several buildings on 48 acres.

The administration building alone, at 30,000 square feet, is four times the size of the Helena MHP headquarters.