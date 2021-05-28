Boulder aims to tackle housing shortage and lack of day care

With the upcoming move of the Montana Highway Patrol headquarters to Boulder, city officials said they are continuing to focus on key issues to help the town of about 1,200: day care and housing.
“We do in fact have a housing shortage,” City Council President Drew Dawson said, adding that more housing is a high priority for the community and the City Council.
He adds they are looking for innovative ways to address the issue.
Dawson and Mayor Russell “Rusty” Giulio said Boulder, which sits in a fairly open area about 40 miles north of Butte and 30 miles south of Helena, is squeezed in by land that is either owned by the government or privately owned.
“We’re kind of landlocked because we don’t have any place to grow,” Giulio said.
He mentioned housing as a priority during an open house with MHP and Department of Justice officials in April in Boulder. The 2019 U.S. Census said Boulder had 412 housing units.
Giulio said there is a housing project proposed in town that could bring 17-36 units, depending on whether the developer can resolve some issues regarding water rights. He said he would prefer to see 35 new homes in town, which he said would spread out the costs for infrastructure and streets, allow for controlled growth and not prompt an increase in taxes.
Giulio noted few houses in town were for sale.
A recent search on the real estate site, Zillow.com, showed three houses for sale in Boulder. One appeared to be a modular home for $140,000, another was an older 1,937-square-foot four-bedroom home for $169,000 and the third was a newly built three-bed 2,652-square-foot home for $219,900.
The website says the homes have been on the market for four to 32 days.
Giulio said he ranked day care as a more urgent priority than housing, saying the town needed such facilities to help working parents.
“We have a day care problem and it’s something we are working on,” he said.
The MHP move to Boulder, expected to be in June, will include 25 employees at first, officials said, but the facility has room to grow and could be used for such tasks as training. The MHP decided to make the move noting they had outgrown their Helena office near Walmart on Prospect Avenue. They are moving to the former Montana Developmental Center (MDC) campus, which has several buildings on 48 acres.
The administration building alone, at 30,000 square feet, is four times the size of the Helena MHP headquarters.
Boulder lost about 250 jobs when MDC shut down a few years ago. It was Montana’s only residential facility for people with developmental disabilities that provided 24-hour care for those with the most severe behaviors or severe self-help deficits.
Giulio said the town was excited about the MHP moving in, adding it was great the state would use a top notch facility it already owns.
He also noted that Boulder is a beautiful little town with a lot to offer and spoke about the view of the city from travelers coming down from the mountain.
“It’s a darn good place to raise your kids,” he said, noting the “school system is one of the best around.”
“We have some good things going,” he said, adding they were working on a trail system and fish pond.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.