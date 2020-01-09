Matt Wilson’s “Honey and Salt” performances have been wowing music critics across the globe, so it’s quite the exceptional treat to have him perform this show at The Myrna Loy 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
The Jazz Journalists Association named Wilson the 2018 Jazz Artist of the Year and his album “Honey and Salt (Music Inspired by the Poetry of Carl Sandburg)” as the 2018 Jazz Album of the Year.
“Honey and Salt” has been named on more than 30 “Best of 2017” jazz lists around the world, including Top Ten in NPR’s Critics Poll.
It’s been described as a “genre-bending outing,” featuring great jazz musicians performing works inspired by 18 of Carl Sandburg’s poems read by guest artists.
It’s no surprise, perhaps, that Wilson came to love Sandburg’s poems.
He grew up in Knoxville, Illinois, right next door to Sandburg’s hometown of Galesburg.
And, it turns out, there’s actually a distant family connection between the two.
But it wasn’t until Wilson moved away to New York, he said in an IR interview last week, that he realized just how much the poetry resonated with him.
The combination of Wilson and Sandburg turns out to be a perfect artistic match, says AllMusic Review.
Sandburg “wrote about everyday life in a “non-rhyming fashion with a wry, whimsical tone. He was also famously a fan of jazz and folk music, and his poems evince a musical, lyrical quality that's at once intellectually inventive and soulfully plainspoken.”
Critics are impressed not only with Wilson’s dazzling drumming, but also his skillful arranging of the tunes and poetry in a way that they “coexist symbiotically.”
“This is, quite simply, the finest work of Matt Wilson's career,” concluded All About Jazz.
Wilson’s love of jazz drumming traces back to first grade when he was listening to the likes of Buddy Rich.
“Around eighth grade, I had a feeling this was a calling,” he said, adding that he was always drawn to jazz drumming and improvised music.
“I always liked that feel of swing.
“Swing is a groove, a beat, a time melody, but it’s also an attitude.
“It’s a way of adapting. It’s a way of celebrating. It’s a way of being in the moment.
“It’s definitely a deep part of the roots of what I do.”
He’s lucky, he said, that he found something to do as a career that still fascinates him four decades later.
Beyond the drumming, Wilson enjoys writing music and exploring ways to present jazz in new and innovative ways. He’s also a gifted teacher.
“I like how the presentation can be different and imaginative and welcome ... the listener into what’s happening and challenge them, too. It’s really inspiring.
“At The Myrna Loy we’ll have guest readers from the community…. It’s been really quite remarkable -- the beauty of people reading … (at) all our different gigs.
“We’re allowing the improvising spirit of everyone to be involved. We don’t rehearse it.
“I just want people to know they’re in for a special performance and this adds to it… Every night we do this, in each place it’s very special.
“You’ll get the personality and characters … of each of the people in the band,” he added. “People will know we’re in the moment and having fun….”
Fun is the operative spirit of how Wilson plays music.
“Few musicians embody the spontaneous energy of jazz like Matt Wilson… (who) combines buoyant zeal, idiosyncratic style, infectious humor, joyous swing and an indomitable spirit of surprise,” says Jazz Times.
“I come from a family of storytellers with a great sense of humor,” he said. “I’ve always had that be part of what I do.
“If you make people laugh, you can make them cry easier,” he said, adding it’s important to explore the full range of emotions.
“It’s a gift to be able to go out and present and do this. It’s not a chore.”
“I surround myself with great musicians.”
For this concert, it will be Wilson on drums, joined by Jeff Lederer, reeds; Martin Wind, bass; Dawn Clement, piano; and Nadje Noordhuis, trumpet -- and a variety of them on vocals.
“They’re such a welcoming crew,” he said. “I can guarantee people will really enjoy the performances.
“People get a lot from the poetry. Mr. Sandburg’s poetry is timeless to me. These poems we’re presenting could be written right now -- the strife and challenges we’re facing as humans, as Americans.
“You get a great instrumental feeling.
“There’s a wide array of grooves, and feels and settings … it’s pretty unpredictable and surprising.
“Music is meant to be shared and be joyful and be in the moment.
“I’ve been really blown away by the response to each concert.”
When people ask what kind of jazz he plays, using terms such as “avant-garde” and “bluesy post-bop,” he responds -- “fun.”
Some musicians take themselves way too seriously, he said. “Isn’t music supposed to be fun?”
Tickets are $22 and are available at themyrnaloy.com or the box office at 15 N. Ewing St. or call 443-0287.
