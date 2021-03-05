Book 'em! Remodeled Lewis and Clark Library reopens to public

“I’m excited for people to see the new space,” Finn said, adding he was a “little apprehensive and a little nervous.”

He said for the day to be successful it would mean everyone, including the staff, would follow COVID-19 protocols and stay safe. He handed out pieces of paper showing the new layout of the library on one side and guidelines for people entering the building.

Mardi Benson said she spent about 20 minutes in line and was looking forward to seeing what was inside.

“It’s about time,” she said, shortly before the doors opened. She added she likes the library because she does not like to spend money on books and likes the craft section best.

The library now has a new lobby, a new Discovery Room, new bathrooms and expanded children and teen areas. The main desk and circulation desk have been blended into a single space and newly designed meeting rooms will allow for different and expanded programming.

Finn said he hoped to have a celebration of the library's new look this summer.

Kathy McNeill was checking out the large type section.