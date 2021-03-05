Book 'em! Lewis and Clark Library reopens to public

There wasn’t a lot of hoopla Friday morning in front of the Lewis and Clark Library.
There were no long lines of people snaking down the block or Porta Potties dotting the grounds, no street performers or parachutists carrying colorful streams of smoke dropping from airplanes and on to the library grounds.
No spotlights or celebrities were in sight befitting a premiere or grand reopening celebration.
But there was Emma Larson, a 3-year-old who came to the library with grandmother Vicki. She was selected by others in the crowd to be the first person through the door when the library reopened Friday to limited visits after being closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It’s her first time here,” Grandma Vicki said. “We’re going to start coming every Friday.”
On Friday, the library moved to Phase III of the COVID-19 Road to Reopening plan, which allowed people to browse for 30 minutes and access the full library collection and computers. The library limited the number of patrons to 20 at one time. All people visiting the library had to wear a face mask.
About 16 people were in line a few minutes before the 11 a.m. reopening, library director John Finn said. And not only were the people allowed to peruse all the library has to offer, they also got a first glance at nearly $6 million in renovations and improvements to the facility.
“I’m excited for people to see the new space,” Finn said, adding he was a “little apprehensive and a little nervous.”
He said for the day to be successful it would mean everyone, including the staff, would follow COVID-19 protocols and stay safe. He handed out pieces of paper showing the new layout of the library on one side and guidelines for people entering the building.
Mardi Benson said she spent about 20 minutes in line and was looking forward to seeing what was inside.
“It’s about time,” she said, shortly before the doors opened. She added she likes the library because she does not like to spend money on books and likes the craft section best.
The library now has a new lobby, a new Discovery Room, new bathrooms and expanded children and teen areas. The main desk and circulation desk have been blended into a single space and newly designed meeting rooms will allow for different and expanded programming.
Finn said he hoped to have a celebration of the library's new look this summer.
Kathy McNeill was in checking out the large type section.
“It’s great,” she said of the new digs, adding there was enough of the layout that was familiar, but she felt comfortable and there was a lot of space.
“I am very pleased with this,” she said.
Kyle Smitham, wife Natalie and daughter Alexa, 4, stood at the front counter as Natalie applied for a library card. From there they were going to look for some books. They had just moved to town.
“It’s very nice,” Kyle said.
The library main branch has been closed to the public since March 17, 2020. A Capitol branch was open briefly over the summer.
The library board approved the proposed reopening plan at its December meeting. It's based on a phased approach that allows staff flexibility to move between phases as COVID numbers change in Lewis and Clark County.
A two-week benchmark is required before moving between any phase.
The plan, proposed by staff and library leadership, is based on information presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and federal and state officials under guidance from Lewis and Clark Public Health.
The library’s branches in Augusta, East Helena and Lincoln will also reopen under different rules and hours. Face masks are required at all branches.
For more information on the Road to Reopening, visit https://www.lclibrary.org.
Lewis and Clark Public Library Remodel
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.