Book bike aims to pedal more library outreach this summer

This summer will see the book bike have a full schedule for the first time. It will be present at both the Capital Farmer's Market and the Helena Farmer's Market. It will also make regular visits to Spring Meadow Lake and Anchor Park. However, the event Byrd is most excited for is Downtown Helena's Revive at Five concert series, where the book bike is expected to visit each concert stop.

Byrd said the purpose of the book bike is to go to the places the bookmobile cannot. The bookmobile for instance cannot get into Anchor Park, which is where the bike comes into play. The bike offers a variety of services. There are a small selection of books to check out. Byrd said the person riding the bike that day gets to pick the books and they typically go for eye-catching and new books. Byrd said a lot of the choices are based on what stop they'll be making that day, over time they learn what stops attract what people and which books those people are interested in. The bike also acts as a Wi-Fi hotspot, something which has proven very popular in places like Spring Meadow Lake. The book bike also has a computer on board, which allows people to sign up for library cards and is how they track checked-out books. Additionally, they have "take and make" crafts for kids that are handed out at the book bike's stops.