Book bike aims to pedal more library outreach this summer

The Lewis and Clark Library Bookmobile is a common sight around Helena, but this year you might see for the first time a new ride sporting library books and even Wi-Fi.
The book bike is the newest outreach tool for the Lewis and Clark Library. According to Bookmobile Librarian Bretagne Byrd, this summer will be the first time the bike can travel unimpeded.
The book bike is part of what the library calls "Words on Wheels." It was funded through a $10,000 grant via the Lewis and Clark Library Foundation in 2019. Byrd said she worked alongside Coaster Cycles in Bonner, Montana, to get a bike in the spring of 2019. Coaster specializes in bikes like the book bike, and after about six months was able to fulfill the order. Byrd said she had wanted a book bike prior to this and so did library director John Finn. After receiving the bike, there were a few stops where the library was just figuring out where the bike fit into everything.
"We had a few stops," Byrd said. "We were trying to figure out how to best use the bike. During 2020 COVID-19 limited use of the bike."
According to Byrd, the bike was out at a few places including the Capital Farmer's Market during 2020, but with less people being out and about there were fewer opportunities to capitalize on the bike.
However, the summer of 2021 the book bike is out in full force and, according to Byrd, has been well received by those who have interacted with it.
"We get a lot of questions," Byrd said. "Many people asking about the remodel or other library-related things."
This summer will see the book bike have a full schedule for the first time. It will be present at both the Capital Farmer's Market and the Helena Farmer's Market. It will also make regular visits to Spring Meadow Lake and Anchor Park. However, the event Byrd is most excited for is Downtown Helena's Revive at Five concert series, where the book bike is expected to visit each concert stop.
Byrd said the purpose of the book bike is to go to the places the bookmobile cannot. The bookmobile for instance cannot get into Anchor Park, which is where the bike comes into play. The bike offers a variety of services. There are a small selection of books to check out. Byrd said the person riding the bike that day gets to pick the books and they typically go for eye-catching and new books. Byrd said a lot of the choices are based on what stop they'll be making that day, over time they learn what stops attract what people and which books those people are interested in. The bike also acts as a Wi-Fi hotspot, something which has proven very popular in places like Spring Meadow Lake. The book bike also has a computer on board, which allows people to sign up for library cards and is how they track checked-out books. Additionally, they have "take and make" crafts for kids that are handed out at the book bike's stops.
"It's a lot about accessibility of programs and fitting into places the bookmobile can't," Byrd said. "It's mainly about being visible in the community and bringing the library to the community."
So far, the book bike has been great at bringing a lot more people to the library than other outreach tools, according to Byrd. The book bike is a summer offering and long-term goals for Byrd are to keep it doing what they are currently doing all summer.
"We aim to meet the people where they are," Byrd said.
Shane Watson, public services desk assistant and a Words of Wheels Bike ambassador, came pedaling into Spring Meadow Lake State Park on the book bike on a recent Wednesday, when temperatures teetered on triple digits.
He set up shop near one of the shores.
Watson said business has been good, noting the number of book checkouts has been growing.
"Each week seems to be better," he said.
Watson said the books he carries try to appeal to each age group.
"Cookbooks are popular," he said.
Miles Marchi will back up that observation.
Marchi, a worker at the park, had checked out a cookbook during an earlier stop by the book bike.
"I liked it," he said of the new service. "It has a lot of good stuff in there."
"I've never seen them do this before," Marchi said.
If you're looking to see the book bike in person or its big brother the bookmobile, you can follow their locations on social media at Lewis & Clark Library Bookmobile on Facebook.
Staff writer Phil Drake contributed to this story.