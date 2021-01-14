Bold works by two Helena artists featured in new shows at Holter

The extraordinary in the ordinary is the focus of Kelly Bourgeois’ works in “COLORS: Exploring and Educating Through Colors,” a new show now open at the Holter Museum of Art in the Bair Gallery.
In the neighboring Sherman Gallery, Jay Crider exhibits a series of new paintings he created this pandemic year in a show, “Inside/Outside.”
He believes there’s magic in transforming a photo into a painting -- bringing alive a special moment of the past and reconnecting to those emotions.
KELLY BOURGEOIS
Kelly Bourgeois’ canvases are as bold and extroverted as Bourgeois.
Stepping into the gallery, the viewer’s eyes are immediately riveted by the vivid colors and dynamic energy of the abstract compositions that are all inspired by nature.
Take “Vortex,” a swirling spiral of yellows and oranges and black, which is actually a painting of a log.
“Infinity in a Blade of Grass” is a mesmerizing array of grasses of gold, and browns, reds and brilliant sky blue. Grass has rarely seemed this vibrant and gorgeous.
It was inspired by a photo Bourgeois snapped on a hike in the Elkhorns.
Looking closely, the eye catches the infinity sign subtly emerging from nature’s random weave of grass.
“Most of my pictures are macro images of grasses and reeds and bark,” she said.
“I ask myself ‘why do I look at things like this?’”
She traces the roots back to her childhood in Glendive, exploring the Badlands outside of town.
“Just from a young age looking at things, contrasting colors -- looking for dinosaur bones.
I thought growing up everyone looked for dinosaur bones. I was always looking to find a dinosaur bone or arrowhead -- some new discovery.”
She’s coined the phrase Abstract Dynamism to describe her art style.
“Dynamism is how I would describe my work because it’s very energetic colorfully as well as in movement and composition. There’s just a lot of positive energy. I feel like that’s what I want to induce in people. I want to be a positive influence and make you feel happy,” she said with a rich and resounding laugh.
“I also think with my work -- I want people to look at the world differently.”
Not only looking close up at nature, but in the gallery actually looking at the paintings through different colored cellophane panels she’s hung from floor to ceiling -- yellow, blue, pink, red.
She encourages viewers to discover how looking through these colored “filters’ change the paintings and perhaps how they feel when they view the painting.
Her show of brilliant watercolors is specifically designed to also be an educational exhibit that can be used to talk with kids and adults about basic color theory or to just immerse oneself in exploring colors.
“How do they make you feel?
“Does it remind you of any personal experience?
“Or how to look at things slightly different?
“My pictures kind of mimic my personality,” she concluded, “just kind of verbose and excited about everything.”
Bourgeois’ excitement has taken her curiosity far afield.
While this is her first museum show, she’s shown her work at galleries and art walks across Montana.
Her next show is at M.A.D.S., a digital art gallery in Milan, Italy, which will feature a whole other set of her work -- Prussian blue horses.
Bourgeois is also doing a show at Ten Mile Creek Brewery in August.
In addition to being a prolific multi-media artist, Bourgeois is completing her RN degree at Helena College, works in a lab at St. Peter’s Health and previously earned a master’s degree in arts administration and a business degree.
She is also the mother of two.
So, how does she fit in an art career?
She makes it fun, she said, and involves her kids in making art.
“Colors” runs through April 12.
JAY CRIDER
Jay Crider’s exhibit “Inside/Outside” is about just that.
Crider brings together a series of brand-new works he painted that are inspired by both being outdoors and scenes at home.
And, as an added treat, he has some of his popular older more “cartoony” works in a small exhibit, “Jay’s World 2002-2020” in the Gilbert A. Millikan Gallery.
Crider, a Helena native, credits his art career to three leprechauns he met in kindergarten.
He remembers the exact moment in kindergarten class when a friend showed up with a picture he’d made of leprechauns in an afterschool art class with Sharon Hultin.
“I knew right then and there I was going to be making art,” Crider said.
Crider wouldn’t stop pestering his parents for art classes until they gave in. He wound up taking classes from first grade through high school and then picking up more at Carroll College and the University of Montana, but said he’s largely self-taught.
One picture that will grab many a visitor’s eyes is in the Holter’s front window.
It shows a gopher being struck by a beam of light.
It seems ecstatic.
Entranced.
One ponders, is this gopher enlightenment?
Alas, it’s just “Another Gopher Abduction.”
The painting’s a Helena favorite and dates back to Crider’s first art show in 2003 at the Staggering Ox.
But stepping into the Sherman Gallery is a fast forward into Crider’s career nearly two decades later.
“Inside/Outside,” is a mixture of mostly oil paintings of beautiful landscapes and intimate views of his homelife, such as “Remote Learning Kids.”
“The candid photos that I really like wind up as paintings,” he said, and this is one of his favorites.
“The TV’s there. The kids are there. The dog is there.” There’s even a photo from his wedding day and books by his favorite author, Stephen King.
“I feel like I can step into that painting,” he said.
Initially the snapshot was just something he passed over, but “when I sat down to paint it, those feelings about my kids and all being home together, it’s now a memory that’s really stuck with me...It gave it new life.”
The style of both his landscapes and indoorscapes are super realistic, with every detail of a scene captured in a photo and then re-created with painstaking detail.
Nearby, is a new landscape done in acrylic that Crider considers one of his best works, “Set in Stone.”
It was the work that kicked off the whole series of works in this exhibit.
It shows a massive wall of rocks, close-up, inspired by a rock wall he photographed near Craig along the Missouri River.
“I just thought the shapes, and the composition, and the shadows, and the way the snow landed on the rocks just blew me away.
“It was really painstaking to work on it close up.
“I just think the transition in the intensity of the rocks and the shadows and how they lay on there. It’s one of my favorite ones I’ve ever done.”
The viewer gets to meet a totally different side of Crider when you venture into the back Gilbert A. Millikan Gallery.
Here, you encounter Crider’s earlier “cartoony” works that are delightful.
A favorite is “Spaghetti Knight,” showing what should be a knight’s face in an ornate armor helmet, but instead holds a tangle of spaghetti and meatballs.
It’s inspired by the family’s love of spaghetti night at his in-laws, said Crider with a smile.
You’ll also find Crider’s “Neighbor Series,” a collection of wooden boxes depicting windows that reveal a series of oddball cartoonish characters inside -- a grumpy guy clutching his morning coffee, a bug-eyed woman stepping into the shower, a green monster in a smiley mask sneaking up on …. who knows what?
Other window boxes show a couple of wildly wired coffee drinkers at the Home Brew Coffee Shop with the scary slogan, “Just Like Dad Makes.”
There are also some special artistic delights for Mutant Ninja Turtle fans to explore.
“They’re just fun, fun paintings.”
Inside/Outside runs through April 11.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no public receptions for these shows.
The Holter Museum of Art is located at 12 E. Lawrence, 442-6400, https://www.holtermuseum.org/.