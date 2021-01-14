Bold works by two Helena artists featured in new shows at Holter

“Most of my pictures are macro images of grasses and reeds and bark,” she said.

“I ask myself ‘why do I look at things like this?’”

She traces the roots back to her childhood in Glendive, exploring the Badlands outside of town.

“Just from a young age looking at things, contrasting colors -- looking for dinosaur bones.

I thought growing up everyone looked for dinosaur bones. I was always looking to find a dinosaur bone or arrowhead -- some new discovery.”

She’s coined the phrase Abstract Dynamism to describe her art style.

“Dynamism is how I would describe my work because it’s very energetic colorfully as well as in movement and composition. There’s just a lot of positive energy. I feel like that’s what I want to induce in people. I want to be a positive influence and make you feel happy,” she said with a rich and resounding laugh.

“I also think with my work -- I want people to look at the world differently.”

Not only looking close up at nature, but in the gallery actually looking at the paintings through different colored cellophane panels she’s hung from floor to ceiling -- yellow, blue, pink, red.