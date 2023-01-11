Boeing donates $25K to chamber's Helena WINS program

Boeing Helena has donated $25,000 to the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce’s Helena WINS program, the largest gift in the program’s history, and the money is slated to be used to help high school students studying trades.

“It was so humbling,” Callie Aschim, president and chief executive officer of the chamber, said.

She said Boeing Helena wants to be part of the good work that the Workforce Innovation Network, also known as WINS, is doing in the community.

The company said in an email that Boeing has a longstanding partnership with the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce and has invested in the Helena WINS Initiative since 2020 to support efforts to help local employers attract, retain and develop workforce talent.

They said the $25,000 contribution will help strengthen the initiative by engaging local school districts in the education components of WINS and work with teachers and counselors to attract students to vocational careers.

The program started in 2018 and is meant to help area employers attract, develop and retain workforce talent. It has also hosted retiree brunches to entice senior citizens to consider returning to the workforce, if only for a few hours a week.

Aschim said the most “incredible part of the gift is that Boeing Helena did not put stipulations on it.”

“The gift will allow us to focus on accelerating programming,” she said, and it will create an opportunity for the chamber to “do out-of-the-box things.”

Boeing’s Helena facility specializes in complex machining of hard metals for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, including the 737 MAX, 767, 777X and 787.

The Boeing Company said it was excited to work with the chamber and others in the program to “create a pipeline of skilled manufacturing talent" as it fills positions at its Helena site.

Aschim said the gift represents 50% of the operating budget for WINS in 2023. She said WINS is almost completely funded by grants and donations from people and area businesses.

WINS is adding finance, IT, engineering, hospitality and service industry sectors into the program.

"It's important to strengthen the workforce pipeline," Aschim said. "If we want to attract other service organizations to come here, we need to have service industries thriving here."

McKinley Winkle, Helena WINS director, said plans were to put the money to use to work for the community.

“I don’t think I can think of any other word but ‘grateful,’’’ she said of the Boeing donation. “I am thankful for their support.”