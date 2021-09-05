 Skip to main content
Body of missing woman found in Glacier National Park
Body of missing woman found in Glacier National Park

Coleman missing

Jennifer Coleman, 34, of Richmond, Virginia, was reported missing Wednesday. Coleman's body was found in a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide, Glacier National Park officials said in a news release. Her family has been notified.

The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.

Jennifer Coleman, 34, who was reported missing Wednesday, was found deceased in a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide, park officials said in a news release. Her family has been notified.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Rescuers will extract Coleman’s body when weather conditions permit, officials said, adding that high winds had ceased air operations.

The search started after her vehicle was found by park officials on Wednesday in the Logan Pass parking lot. As many as 50 personnel had joined the search by Sunday. She was last heard from via a Monday text message, then failed to pick up her dogs the next day from a boarding facility as scheduled, according to a missing person advisory posted by The AWARE Foundation.

Glacier National Park thanked the public, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Glacier County Sheriff’s Office, Two Bear Air Rescue, and the Flathead National Forest for their help in the search.

