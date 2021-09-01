 Skip to main content
Body of man found at Women's Park
Body of man found at Women's Park

Helena Police officers investigate the scene

Helena police officers investigate the scene where a deceased person was found Wednesday at Women's Park.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

The body of a man believed to be homeless was found early Wednesday at Women's Park.

Helena police Lt. Randy Rinalli said officers received the call at 6:42 a.m. The man was deceased prior to their arrival at the park at Neill and Fuller avenues. He said there was nothing to indicate the death was due to suspicious circumstances.

The investigation was continuing.

He said the man was in his early 60s, but the name has not yet been released. 

Brenda Valerio said she lives nearby and passes by the park frequently and saw the man lying in the park. She saw him Monday and said she wondered about his health. She said others in the park said he was OK and often lies in the park.

"I thought, well OK, they all know each other around here," she said.

She said she saw him Tuesday as well, lying in the same place.

She said she received a call from a friend on Wednesday and was told he had died.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

