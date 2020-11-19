‘Body in Motion’: Dancer Julynn Wildman receives Holter’s First Intrepid Fellowship

There’s something about the way Julynn Wildman moves.
Music seems to flow through her.
So natural, so free.
So mesmerizing and riveting.
Wildman is the recipient of the first Intrepid Credit Union Artist Fellowship offered through the Holter Museum of Art.
The year-long fellowship will help fund Wildman’s creation,“Body in Motion,” a multi-media art installation and performance piece involving dance, science, evolution and projected imagery in the High Gallery.
It will be on view October through December 2021 in the High Gallery and will incorporate research, choreography, teaching, video and visual projections.
How to visualize it?
Ah, therein lies a challenge.
“Body in Motion” isn’t really like anything most of us have experienced before.
But, to create “Body in Motion” -- that’s the truly daunting and ambitious challenge that Wildman enthusiastically embraces.
She’s doing a deep dive into human evolution to create her work -- exploring the human body’s journey from fins to limbs.
“I’m not sure I’ve come across a singular term that encompasses what I’m thinking about for this project,” she said.
“My hope is to do an ongoing body of research … and to work with people and dancers to interpret different aspects of that research.
“It’s an ongoing project, as well as a performance, as well as an installation -- something at the intersection of all three of those.”
The final project will likely incorporate light and projected images, spoken word, original writings and sound-- perhaps in different frequencies “that can be felt in different ways.”.
“I would really like the experience to be a very kinesthetic experience.”
Wildman’s first step is absorbing a mountain of scientific reading, focusing on five distinct but interconnected body parts -- the jaw, pelvis, ear, eye and vestibular system.
“The pulse of this project,” she writes, “lies in three lenses of interpretation: “first the evolutionary history, secondly their cultural significance and lastly as they are experienced in living bodies.”
“Our relationship to reality is totally beholden to our structure,” she said. “And our structure is very related in an ancestral way to structures that create very different realities for different creatures.”
For instance, a mantis shrimp, which has segmented eyes and very different color receptors, sees a very different reality than ours.
And a jellyfish, with sensory organs or “eyes” all around its bell, has a whole other three-dimensional vision of the world.
Starting this month, Wildman is holding a series of three community workshops.
The first one, “Jaw and Pelvis,” is 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, and explores the evolutionary similarities as well the social and emotional connection of these two areas of the body.
The second workshop, “Eyes, Ears and Balance,” will be 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, and will explore evolution and human connections to our reptilian ancestors and such invertebrates as jellyfish.
And the third, “Body Stories,” 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, will offer a deep sensory exploration of the social influences on human bodies, exploring such subjects as taboo, beauty, cultural and religious values and body images.
Workshop fees will be on a sliding-fee scale from $5 to $25 and can be paid at the door.
Her ideas are floating and ephemeral at the moment, she said, as she figures out how all the pieces of her work will come together.
“I feel really honored to have the trust of the Holter and Intrepid to pursue this incredibly ambitious project with all these moving parts.”
The inspiration for it comes from Wildman’s universe.
“It’s whatever alchemy that makes gardens grow,” she said. “The seed is kind of the star, but can’t be independent of the soil, the sun and the rain. It’s a symphony of things coming together.”
Wildman first came to Helena in 2015 as an AmeriCorps volunteer at ExplorationWorks and was delighted to find opportunities to dance with Cohesion Dance Company.
The Colorado native, who grew up splitting time between the mountains and the city, loves both the outdoors and big city arts and culture.
“I wanted to dance as long as I can remember,” she said, beginning lessons when she was 9 or 10, and focusing on modern dance, jazz and ballet.
She pursued a double major in dance and cross-cultural relations at Bard College at Simon’s Rock, in Massachusetts.
Her background has given her “a lot of rich and creative soil to grow an inquiry-based creative practice,” she said, “balancing form with research and intention and using movement to explore different subject matters.”
“I think she is a great choice” for the first Intrepid Fellowship, said Holter Executive Director Chris Riccardo.
He was drawn to Wildman’s proposal, he said, and is intrigued with the idea of choosing a dancer instead of a painter or sculptor.
“It’s a challenge of how it will all play out and present in video and in the museum and in classes. It’s very amorphous,” but that’s also why it’s “really exciting.”
“It’s going to change and morph as it goes, and we’re going to document the whole process.”
The fellowship of $20,000 is something Riccardo has wanted to do for several years. Now that it’s launched, he’s hoping other sponsors will want to fund Holter fellowships.
He sees fellowships as a way to support emerging artists in the Helena community to create new works, but also as a mentoring program to help them gain skills for building their art careers.
For more information, visit the Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence, or https://www.holtermuseum.org/ , or call 442-6400.
