Body found on Rimini Road being treated as suspicious death

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were called Friday to Rimini Road west of Helena by a snowmobiler who saw what they believed to be a body, officials said.

Deputies are now investigating it as a suspicious death, Sheriff Leo Dutton said.

Dutton said the department’s dispatch center got a call about 3 p.m. about the body at trail number 1866 nearly 4.6 miles south on Rimini Road off of Highway 12. The caller said they were getting ready to go snowmobiling and saw something suspicious looking.

“At this time, we are investigating a suspicious death,” Dutton said in a Facebook posting. “We do not believe that there is any danger to the public.”

People who have information to share should call Detective Jarod Piilola at 406-447-8243.

Dutton, who also serves as coroner, said the deceased will be taken to the Montana state crime lab for examination to determine the cause of death.

