Body found in Helena after man picked up by recycling truck, authorities say

Authorities say the body found at Pacific Steel and Recycling in Helena on Thursday was a Utah man who apparently died after being accidentally picked up by a city recycling truck.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton identified the man in a text message Friday evening as 24-year-old Jacob Daniel Garza. Dutton said the cause of death was "multiple blunt force trauma."

The truck was collecting cardboard from recycling bins throughout the city, a Helena Police Department press release sent Friday evening states.

"Investigation has led Police to believe that the male had climbed into a recycling bin to stay warm sometime during the early morning hours of Thursday," the press release states. "Then, the container with the male inside of it, was picked up by the garbage truck, unbeknownst to the driver."

Police said the injuries Garza sustained "are consistent with this belief."

An employee of Pacific Steel found the body in a collection of recycled cardboard and called police, who responded to the business at 1530 National Ave. at 11:18 a.m. Thursday.

Currently, authorities are not looking for suspects and do not suspect foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

