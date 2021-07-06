Bob and Genevieve Morgan estate sale to benefit Montana Historical Society

The family of Bob and Genevieve Morgan will have an estate sale this week, and the proceeds will be donated to the expansion of the Montana Historical Society, a cause the couple had championed for years.

Bob Morgan was a noted artist, as well as a museum curator, acting director and board member for the Montana Historical Society. Genevieve was a supporter of the historical society, as well.

“Gen and Bob were an integral part of the Montana Historical Society family. We are deeply touched by the Morgan family’s continuing generosity with the estate sale, as well as through ongoing contributions to the MHS Robert F. and Genevieve E. Morgan Art Acquisition Fund,” Molly Kruckenberg, Montana Historical Society director, said.

“It means so much to us that their family will honor this incredible Montana couple in this way, continuing their legacy of substantial contributions to life, art and Montana history in such a significant way,” she said.

The estate sale is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 900 Hayes Ave.

Items for sale include a few pieces of his artwork, locally made pottery, books and household items. The house will be sold at a later date.

