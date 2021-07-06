 Skip to main content
Bob and Genevieve Morgan estate sale to benefit Montana Historical Society
Bob and Genevieve Morgan estate sale to benefit Montana Historical Society

Bob Morgan, son of Bob and Genevieve Morgan, holds up an unframed painting

Bob Morgan, son of Bob and Genevieve Morgan, holds up an unframed painting by his father while preparing for an estate sale on Tuesday.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

The family of Bob and Genevieve Morgan will have an estate sale this week, and the proceeds will be donated to the expansion of the Montana Historical Society, a cause the couple had championed for years.

Bob Morgan was a noted artist, as well as a museum curator, acting director and board member for the Montana Historical Society. Genevieve was a supporter of the historical society, as well.

Genevieve Ellen Morgan

Genevieve Ellen Morgan

“Gen and Bob were an integral part of the Montana Historical Society family. We are deeply touched by the Morgan family’s continuing generosity with the estate sale, as well as through ongoing contributions to the MHS Robert F. and Genevieve E. Morgan Art Acquisition Fund,” Molly Kruckenberg, Montana Historical Society director, said.

Bob Morgan

While sitting in his studio in his Westside home in 2013, Bob Morgan goes through photo memorabilia he had been working on preserving.

“It means so much to us that their family will honor this incredible Montana couple in this way, continuing their legacy of substantial contributions to life, art and Montana history in such a significant way,” she said.

The estate sale is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 900 Hayes Ave.

Items for sale include a few pieces of his artwork, locally made pottery, books and household items. The house will be sold at a later date.

Their son, also named Bob, said his father lobbied often for the creation of the new Montana Heritage Center, which is now under construction. The $52.2 million project includes the expansion and renovation of the Montana Historical Society building adjacent to the state Capitol. It will include amenities such as a café and event rooms along with more exhibit space, and the project is slated to be completed by 2024.

Noted Helena artist Bob Morgan's studio

A look inside Helena artist Bob Morgan's studio, where some of his art and art he collected is priced to be sold at an estate sale this weekend.

“His big dream was to see the new museum built,” the younger Bob Morgan said, noting his father died years before ground was broken for the project.

He said the family of five siblings decided they wanted the sale to benefit the new Heritage Center of the Montana Historical Society and to make a contribution to the historical society in their name. Family members took some things that had a deep personal meaning.

“But there is still a lot left,” the younger Bob Morgan said.

The elder Bob Morgan died in 2015 at the age of 85 and Genevieve Morgan died in April at age 92.

He was an exhibit designer when the Montana Historical Society opened almost 70 years ago, and was assistant curator when he left in 1957. He returned five years later to serve as a curator.

A 2015 obituary in the Helena Independent Record said he was a lifelong resident of the Helena area, and particularly known for his paintings capturing downtown Helena, and for his gift for storytelling. He also has a national reputation as a Western artist. His wife also served as his business manager.

Tim Morgan, son of Bob and Genevieve Morgan,

Tim Morgan, son of Bob and Genevieve Morgan, holds up a print by his father while preparing for an estate sale on Tuesday.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

